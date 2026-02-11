City manager appoints interim police chief

The Grand Rapids Police Department will soon have a new face at the top. City Manager Mark Washington announced that Joseph “Joe” Trigg, a 25-year veteran of the department, will serve as interim chief of police effective March 2 while the city conducts a national search for a permanent chief.

Trigg, who currently serves as deputy chief for field operations, joined GRPD in 2001 after graduating from the Lansing Community College Police Academy. He holds an associate degree from Grand Rapids Community College and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Grand Valley State University. Over his career, he has served as a patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and deputy chief, leading community policing initiatives, patrol operations, and internal affairs, and mentoring officers across the department.

“Deputy Chief Trigg has demonstrated strong leadership and a deep commitment to public safety, and this community, throughout his career,” Washington said. “His experience and knowledge of our city make him well-suited to lead the department during this transition.”

The city’s announcement noted that Chief Eric Winstrom is leaving to pursue another opportunity. In a video interview circulating on social media, Winstrom explained that multiple factors influenced his decision, but family considerations were ultimately the primary reason for stepping away.

Trigg said he is “honored to serve as interim chief” and plans to focus on public safety, maintaining professional policing standards, and strengthening community relationships while the city conducts its national search for a permanent chief.