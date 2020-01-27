Museum’s Concert Under the Stars series returns with Coffin Problem

Experience a light show and a concert at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The Concerts Under the Stars series will be held at the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium, 272 Pearl St. NW, in February and March.

At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Coffin Problem will perform. The rock band is made up of four musicians, including songwriter, Sean Stearns; bass guitarist, Billy Bartholomew; guitarist, Trevor Goldner; and drummer, Ben Weissenborn.

The band will share the stage with visual artist Sean Kenny, who will be putting on a live light show on the planetarium dome. Kenny is a psychologist and experimental filmmaker who founded the Picke Fort Film Collective, a Montessori-style cinema lab that specializes in handmade 16-millimeter film loops of improvised sound performances.

The series will continue Feb. 27 with indie rock music by Seth Beck and end on March 19 with a mix of surf and pop rock by Hollywood Makeout.

Refreshments, beer and other beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $12 for museum members and $17 for nonmembers. For more information, visit grpm.org/planetarium.

Photo courtesy Grand Rapids Public Museum.