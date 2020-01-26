Event celebrates city’s excellence

Mark your calendar for a celebration of Grand Rapids’ excellence on Feb. 7 at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

GALA 2020 is a black-tie event created by local artist Adrian ‘AB’ Butler and serial entrepreneur Jonathan Jelks of the Midwest Tech Project, GR USA Clothing and Motu Viget Spirits.

“As one of the fastest growing metropolitan communities in the nation, our city is experiencing a renaissance period where industry is booming, artistry is blossoming, neighborhoods are engaged and the diversity that makes our city world-class is being embraced,” Jelks said.

Celebrate Grand Rapids’ growth and evolution as DJs provide a soundtrack of hits from every generation and musical genre, from Frank Sinatra to Beyonce, Madonna to Kanye West, Motown Records to The Rolling Stones and Tito Puente to Ceila Cruz.

Tickets are available online. A portion of every ticket purchased will benefit Friends of Grand Rapids Parks.