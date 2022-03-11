Museum to offer reduced admission fees

The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) has joined the Museums for All initiative.

The program was established by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums to encourage children to visit museums.

The Museum for All program allows those who are receiving food assistance, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, to visit GRPM for a reduced admissions fee of $2 per person for up to four people with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

Kent County children ages 17 and younger already can visit the museum for free, courtesy of the 2016 millage.

Similar free and reduced Museums for All admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 800 museums across the country.

“Increased accessibility is one of the GRPM’s main goals,” said Dale Robertson, president and CEO of GRPM. “Through this program, we look forward to sharing with more of the community the rich history of our city and beyond through the engaging exhibits and educational programming offered and to cultivate more curious minds that will be eager to continue learning beyond the museum.”

Visitors currently can see GRPM’s newest exhibit, “Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs.”

More information is available here.