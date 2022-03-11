Muskegon to use its venues to attract business

The Muskegon Arts & Culture Coalition is hosting a series of private events for business professionals.

Business leaders can join one of the coalition’s “Behind-the-Scenes” tours of arts and culture sites along the Muskegon lakeshore.

“The value of arts and culture in our community goes far beyond aesthetics,” said Cindy Larsen, president of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a driving force for attraction and retention in this highly competitive business environment.”

Upcoming Behind-the-Scenes event dates:

5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31 — Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster Ave. in Muskegon

Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, April 23 — Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road in Norton Shores

6:30-8 p.m. Monday, May 2 — Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W. Webster Ave. in Muskegon

5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12 — Muskegon Heritage Museum of Business & Industry, 561 W. Western Ave. in Muskegon

The event is designed to showcase how arts and culture impact the economy and how businesses can use the above spaces to retain and attract employees.

Some of the ways businesses and organizations can use the locations for business engagements include:

Hosting an employee event at a museum

Holding a board retreat at library

Scheduling a work training at a theater

Providing event tickets as an employee perk

More information is available here.