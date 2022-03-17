Museum prepares for spring break with events

The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) will showcase its newest exhibit during spring break.

“Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” will be on display beginning April 1 at the museum at 272 Pearl St. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

“Spring break at the GRPM is the perfect staycation destination for families of all ages to indulge in a full day of exploration, learning and, of course, fun,” said Kate Kocienski, GRPM vice president of marketing and public relations. “We’re pleased to offer all exhibits for one ticket price, with planetarium shows available for a small add-on fee. Visitors can explore three floors of exhibits — including our newest exhibit, ‘Pterosaurs’ — play arcade games, have lunch in the café and enjoy a unique shopping experience in the curiosity shop. There’s truly something for everyone.”

The museum’s spring break events will run from April 1-10. The new exhibit will feature prehistoric reptiles that flew among the dinosaurs. Visitors can view additional exhibits throughout the museum, including “The Streets of Old Grand Rapids” and “West Michigan Habitats,” and explore the museum through the digital game “Sturgeon Excursion.”

Along with the exhibits and games, the museum will present six shows for all ages that will play daily in the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium during spring break. The shows are “Starlight Safari,” “Space School,” “Subatomic: Detecting the Unseen,” “Under Starlit Skies,” “Star Lore” and “Dark Side: The Light Show”.

More information is available here.