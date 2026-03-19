The cure for yo-yo temps and cloudy skies

If you’re anything like me, staring at gray skies and naked trees is starting to feel like punishment. Spring is technically supposed to start tomorrow, but Mother Nature and Old Man Winter are still duking it out for the remote. Gray skies, icy winds, and temps yo-yoing from 31 to 59 dominate the weekend forecast, with a chance of rain Sunday. Still, downtown Grand Rapids is gearing up for spring festivities—clouds, chill, and all.

So what’s the cure for this seasonal standoff? Revelry. Downtown’s hotel district is teeming with events this weekend that are part belated St. Patrick’s Day, part spring celebration, and all “get me out of the doldrums.” Even if you’re still bundled in mittens and a scarf, the energy is contagious enough to make you believe flowers and sunshine are right around the corner.

Sip Like a Sommelier: Uncorked Wine Class—South Africa

Kick off the weekend with something sophisticated at MDRD’s Uncorked Wine Class Series. Wine Specialist Michael Bryant guides guests through five to six South African wines paired with light charcuterie, sprinkling in enough wine wisdom to impress your next happy hour. Bonus: attendees get 10% off at Right Bank Wine Selections that night.

When: Thursday, March 19, 6:30–8 p.m.

Where: Private dining room, MDRD

Tickets: $64

Get Your Irish On: St. Patrick’s Day Party at IDC

Even though St. Patrick waved goodbye on Tuesday, IDC’s Saturday night party proves the luck of the Irish doesn’t clock out early. Don your green and gold, enjoy live tunes, and sip the signature cocktail Luck of the Irish—a playful mix of Roe & Co Whiskey, Smirnoff Pineapple, Midori, lime, Luxardo, and simple syrup. Because nothing says “goodbye winter” like a cleverly disguised fruit punch…with whiskey.

When: Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m.–midnight

Where: IDC (21+; $10 cover, no reservations)

Brunch Like a Boss: I Do Brunch

Cap the weekend at IDC’s rooftop I Do Brunch, a high-energy celebration that practically screams spring. Sample bites from mini chicken and waffles to smoked salmon blintz, egg bites with bacon jam, charcuterie cones, and Nutella croissants. Sip mimosas, Bloody Marys, or espresso martinis while DJ Greg Knott spins live beats. If the sun shows up, consider it a bonus cameo.

When: Sunday, March 22, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: IDC (21+)

Tickets: $45

So grab a coat—or don’t. Either way, downtown Grand Rapids is serving a weekend of food, drink, and music that’ll make you forget the gray skies, the yo-yo temps, and winter’s stubborn grip. Spring may be negotiating with winter, but your weekend? Fully booked for fun.