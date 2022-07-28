Children’s Museum celebrates 25 years

A local museum is having a birthday party, and everyone is invited to join for a day of free activities.

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum (GRCM) is celebrating its 25th anniversary from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at 11 Sheldon Ave. NE.

The event is free to the public, and admission to the museum that day is free as well. The celebration will feature superheroes and princesses, an ice cream truck courtesy of EV Construction, face painting, Whoodini the Michigan Education Trust mascot and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

GRCM also will hold a dance party for kids from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., as well as an obstacle course, courtesy of local gymnastics center Gymco, which will be open from 1:30-3 p.m.

“We are so grateful to be a place for children and families to play together over the last 25 years — what vision our founding mothers had — they’ve given us this priceless eternal gift,” said Maggie Lancaster, CEO of the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, referring to the museum’s founders, Georgia Woodrick Gietzen, Alyce Greeson, Carla Morris, Mary Smith and Aleicia Woodrick.

“As we look ahead at the years to come, we will continue to loudly and boldly spread the message that play is more important now than ever before.”

The museum has advocated for the power of play since its opening in 1997 and features traveling exhibits and hands-on experiences.