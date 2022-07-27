Watercolors Jazz Festival prepares for colorful weekend

Grand Rapids-based Par-llo Connection Band, New York saxophonist Stacy Dillard and more will take the stage at Rosa Parks Circle.

Watercolors Jazz Festival will join the Watercolors Festival lineup from 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center St. NW in Grand Rapids.

The free concert will feature local food trucks and vendors and is hosted by DJ Unkle in partnership with the city of Grand Rapids.

This year’s musicians include Stacy Dillard, a New York jazz saxophone player born in Muskegon. Other musicians include Greenbrook, Isaac Norris, Family Soul Entertainment and Par-llo Connection Band.

Watercolors Jazz Festival is a part of Watercolors Festival, a two-day celebration of Black arts, culture, business, cuisine, fashion and more founded in 2018. The festival this year includes a golf outing, cook-off, children’s skating event and community gathering to end the festival from 5-11 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Kent Country Club, 1600 College Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.