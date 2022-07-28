Global Water Fest to make a splash for second year

The second annual Global Water Fest GR will hit the Grand River this weekend.

Hosted by the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival and Foundation, this family-friendly event will take place from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Canal Park, 941 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

Attendees can enjoy Dragon Boat Races, a youth fishing derby, globally themed food vendors, merchandise, and live music and entertainment throughout the day.

The festival helps recognize the way water supports communities while restoring life in those who drink it or live near its sources, according to the event’s website.

“We look forward to activating the Grand River while showcasing various global cultures that celebrate the water,” organizers said. “We hope to bring people together and support community relationships.”

The Dragon Boat Races will kick off at 8 a.m. with 10 teams competing for a $500 grand prize and a $500 donation to the nonprofit of their choice.

The youth fishing derby is set to take place from noon-4 p.m. and offers free fishing poles for use while supplies last.

Live entertainment during the festival will be provided by Better Than Karaoke, Tempered, One Way Ticket, DJ Ace and Redd and Kaela Venema.

Global Water Fest GR is sponsored by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., Mobile GR and the city’s Office of Special Events and Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

The event is free and open to the public. More information is here.