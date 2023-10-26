Celebratory kick-off to museum construction

Grand Rapids Public Museum will host an expansion kick-off celebration on Monday, Oct. 30 in the facility’s Meijer Theater, 272 Pearl St NW.

Officials from the Grand Rapids Public Museum, along with community members, state, and local representatives will celebrate the start of the $50-million expansion project with a ceremonial signing of a construction piling that will be placed in the Grand River to commemorate the commencement of construction.

The renovation is the first major alteration to the museum since it opened at its current location in 1994, and will be the first in a series of restorations planned for the Grand Rapids riverfront to break ground. The building project aims to improve the building’s accessibility and guests experiences through multiple enhancements to the building and museum grounds, highlighting its prominent location on the banks of the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, Michigan State Senator Mark Huizenga, and State Representative Carol Glanville – along with Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Stan Stek, GRPM Board Chair Linsey Gleason, GRPM President & CEO Dale Robertson, GRPM Vice President of Science and Education Dr. Stephanie Ogren, and GRPM Vice President of Human Resources Mari Beth Jelks – are scheduled to speak at the ceremony.

Doors open at 9:30. The program is scheduled to begin begin promptly at 10 a.m.