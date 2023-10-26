Star culinary student tastes success

Baker College’s Culinary Institute of Michigan has a student who’s setting the culinary world ablaze. Mikal Jones, now in his third year at the private Muskegon institution, has garnered numerous awards and creates videos to showcase his culinary accomplishments.

Jones began his journey at the private nonprofit school in the Culinary Arts degree program where he honed his skills and developed a deeper passion for the art of cooking. Now, is in his third year, he’s continuing his education with the Food and Beverage Management program, eager to expand his expertise.

“I really want to help make the food industry less intense and make people feel like they are having fun while taking part in an important life skill, as well as ensuring that the employees of the industry are being appreciated for the hard work they put in,” Jones said.

A Detroit native, Jones’ culinary journey began during his youth– watching his mother and grandmother cook and set the table with love and care. Aspiring to also perfect exquisite hospitality skills, he’s driven by the desire to continuously learn new techniques and gain a deeper understanding of the culinary world. His numerous achievements include earning two gold medals in American Culinary Federation sanctioned competitions and the title of 2023 Student of the Year for the CAFE Idaho Potato Harvest Committee. Serving as vice president of the ACF West Lakeshore Committee further showcases Jones’ dedication to his field. He has also received recognition as Student of the Month at CIM and has had his original cocktail featured at festivals—most recently the Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats.

Currently, Jones is busy creating captivating videos—enthusiastically pursuing the TV personality chef career path. His primary goal after completing his culinary education is to become a private chef. His long term goal is to invest in land so that he can cultivate his own grapevines, craft his own wines, and eventually establish a winery.