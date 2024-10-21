A Banner Year for The Gardens!

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is celebrating a significant milestone with record attendance for its 2024 fiscal year, which wrapped up on September 30. Over 785,250 visitors flocked to this beloved destination, further establishing its reputation as one of Michigan’s top cultural spots and a standout among art museums nationwide.

Recognized for its enchanting mix of botanical beauty and striking sculptures, Meijer Gardens has earned the title of Best Sculpture Park in the United States from USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for the second year in a row. It also snagged a spot on The Art Newspaper’s list as the 90th most-visited art museum in the world and 15th in the U.S. Each year, the Gardens welcome around 80,000 students and guests through their engaging educational programs, complemented by a variety of culinary offerings for events and celebrations.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of our members, guests, and community partners who have made this significant achievement possible,” said Charles Burke, President & CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. “As we prepare for our 30th year, we remain dedicated to providing exceptional experiences that inspire and engage all who walk through our doors.”

This year’s impressive attendance follows the celebration of Meijer Gardens’ 15 millionth visitor in April 2024. Key attractions that drew in the crowds include the delightful Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition, the popular Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts series, and the eye-catching blooming corpse flower on loan from Grand Valley State University.

As Meijer Gardens gears up for its 30th anniversary in 2025, it is set to unveil ENLIGHTEN, a dazzling outdoor holiday light experience running from November 27 to January 4. Developed in collaboration with Lightswitch and Upstaging, this immersive spectacle will blend art and nature through stunning light installations and music. Indoors, visitors can enjoy the University of Michigan Health-West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition, celebrating holiday customs from around the globe.

Meijer Gardens has also welcomed eight new members to its Board of Directors:

Rosalyn Bliss, Mayor, City of Grand Rapids

Nicole Dandridge, CEO, VA Enterprises

Terri Gaskey, SVP of Family & Talent Services, RDV Corporation

Mark Gurney, Founding Chair/CEO, Tetra Therapeutics (retired)

Joe Jones, President/CEO, The Hekima Group

Randy Thelen, President/CEO, The Right Place

Al Vandenberg, County Administrator/Controller, Kent County

Richard Winn, President, AHC Hospitality

For more information on upcoming events, including the dazzling ENLIGHTEN experience, visit MeijerGardens.org.