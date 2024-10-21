Autumn Delights Await

As Halloween approaches, the Grand Rapids Downtown Market emerges as a prime destination for seasonal treats. With just ten days left until the holiday, the market invites West Michigan to indulge in the flavors of fall through its Fall Flavors food promotion. Visitors can enjoy a delightful array of limited-edition menu items crafted by Market Hall vendors, available daily until October 31.

Throughout the month, Market Hall merchants are celebrating the essence of autumn with an enticing selection of dishes and drinks that highlight seasonal ingredients such as pumpkin, nutmeg, and apple cinnamon. Guests are encouraged to don their hats and scarves as they embark on a flavorful journey that warms the spirit during cooler days.

Among the offerings, Juju Bird features hand-topped cake donuts in seasonal flavors of pumpkin spice and maple bacon, while Spice Merchants provides a cozy gift pack of fall teas, including pumpkin spice chai and cranberry autumn. For those seeking a unique twist, Sushi Market presents a pumpkin sushi roll, combining tempura pumpkin with cream cheese and topped with avocado.

Dorothy & Tony’s Popcorn brings a festive touch with their pumpkin spice kettle corn, and Rák Thai delights with iced pumpkin spice bubble tea and fall mochi donuts in flavors like apple cinnamon and maple pumpkin pecan. Ice cream lovers can indulge at Love’s Ice Cream & Chocolate, where handcrafted fall favorites, including pumpkin and caramel apple streusel, are available.

For coffee enthusiasts, Squibb Coffee Bar serves a seasonal pumpkin caramel latte, while Aperitivo’s “The Fall Meltdown” features a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich paired with apple butter. Field & Fire offers a spiced pumpkin muffin, and Old World Olive Co. presents a selection of fall-inspired balsamics and olive oils, including maple bourbon and cinnamon pear.

High Tide Soda adds a playful twist with customizable six-packs of spooky seasonal flavors, while Gaby’s Gourmandise tempts taste buds with cream puffs filled with pumpkin spice custard and other delectable treats.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is open seven days a week, providing a vibrant space for food enthusiasts to explore. For more information on these exclusive autumn offerings, visit their website.