West Michigan Tourist Association announces photo contest winners

The West Michigan Tourist Association announced the five winners in this year’s West Michigan Photo Contest.

From a field of over 1,300 photo submissions, the top 50 were made available for public voting on the West Michigan Facebook Page. With over 15,000 votes cast, the five winning photos were announced this week and can be found below.

2020 West Michigan Photo Contest results:

Public Vote Winner: Todd Maertz at Marquette

Beach/Lake Category Winner: Fermin Manatad in South Haven

Nature Category Winner: David Dalrymple in Lovells

People Category Winner: Kristina Muir at Ludington

Downtown Category Winner: Noah Jurik at Traverse City

The winning photos will be featured in the 2021 West Michigan Carefree Travel Guide available in January, along with prize packs of West Michigan goods and experiences.

The West Michigan Photo Contest takes place each summer.