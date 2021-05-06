Walmart, Sam’s Club offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations

Walmart and Sam’s Club announced COVID-19 vaccines are available to customers and associates in 115 pharmacies in Michigan. all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide.

Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time.

Appointments can be made at Walmart’s website and Sam’s Club’s website. Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week (Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday) and are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

Walmart and Sam’s Club continue to strongly encourage, but not mandate, associates to get vaccinated. To help make this process as easy as possible, the retailers are:

Offering appointments to associates in stores and clubs

Providing two hours paid time to get a vaccination, regardless of where associates get their shots

Allowing associates to get the vaccine during their shifts if vaccines are being offered at their location

Both Walmart and Sam’s Club also have enhanced their COVID-19 emergency leave policy to include three days of paid leave for any vaccine side effects for associates.

Additionally, the company is rolling out new programs to both encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase access across the country.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart executive vice president, health and wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

Walmart launched a nationwide Get Out The Vaccine (GOTV) campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated. The GOTV campaign, an extension of the retailer’s role in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and the existing vaccination program, provides educational materials in its stores and clubs about the effectiveness and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of the GOTV effort, Walmart is utilizing mobile clinics to bring vaccines directly into select communities via events and gatherings. Most recently, Walmart partnered with the National Hot Rod Association at their Southern Nationals Event in Commerce, Georgia, to offer walk-up vaccinations for race fans, educational resources with background on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines and an official Walmart branded dragster with information on how to schedule a vaccine.

Walmart and Sam’s Club continue emphasizing vaccine access in locations that reach customers in vulnerable communities. With the expansion of vaccine supply nationwide, there are now nearly 4,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations administering the vaccine in locations designated as medically underserved areas by the Health Resources and Services Location.

To encourage vaccination in these communities, Walmart and Sam’s Club will continue partnering with national and local nonprofits, community partners and faith-based organizations on community vaccine events.