Sports performance center owners use shutdown to their advantage

Alpha Human Performance, a sports performance center, opened after the governor’s stay-home order halted owners Daimond and Regina Dixon’s plans for their grand opening in April.

Although the pandemic initially interrupted their business plan, the husband-and-wife team used that time to create online training sessions. Daimond Dixon is the director of sports performance for Grand Rapids Christian Schools, and he owns an online sports performance and fitness publication.

He has worked with high school, college and professional athletes across West Michigan for 25 years. For the past 10 years, he has been training athletes in football, soccer, hockey, baseball, basketball, lacrosse, rugby, softball, swimming, golf and mixed martial arts.

As they continued their training sessions, they also amassed online member registrations of athletes and fitness enthusiasts who wanted to train but were at home during the spring and summer.

“Just like I tell my athletes to give it all they got when they want to quit, I knew I had to practice what I preach and begin finding a way to turn this into an advantage for Alpha Human Performance,” Daimond Dixon said. “I tell people to bring our their ‘inner alpha,’ so it was time to start telling that to myself.”

The Dixons rebranded their online sessions as “Alpha Up” and registered 300 members who are currently using the 6,500-square-foot facility.

“The online engagement was been a great way to not only attract and cultivate relationships with potential members, but it’s allowed our crew to test and refine training offerings,” said Regina Dixon, a former high school athlete who handles all business development and operations for Alpha. “We can’t say that we were excited to have this additional time before opening, but we’ve tried to make the best of it by keeping people engaged and tightening up our programming before opening our doors.”

The training facility, 3233 Eastern Ave. SE in Grand Rapids, features an open turf area for movement-based training and a sports performance recovery lounge that provides recovery tools and modalities for speedy recovery from workouts. Additionally, the injury consult clinic by Nova Care provides free injury assessments to members.