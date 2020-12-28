Muskegon Museum of Art showcases Native American art exhibitions

Muskegon Museum of Art 1 of 3

The Muskegon Museum of Art is featuring three contemporary art exhibitions by Native American artists.

The exhibitions are The Art of the People: Contemporary Anishinaabe Artists, Jim Denomie: Challenging the Narrative and Levi Rickert: Standing Rock, Photographs of an Indigenous Movement.

The Art of the People: Contemporary Anishinaabe Artists exhibition will showcase the works of nationally recognized contemporary Native Americans. The exhibition will feature sculptures, paintings, ceramics, beadwork, mixed media and photography that address issues of craft, history, identity, social and political justice, and popular culture. The exhibition will be available through Feb. 28 at the Muskegon Museum of Art. It will also be on view at the Grand Valley State University Art Gallery starting in January.

Jim Denomie: Challenging the Narrative exhibition, running through March 10, will feature paintings by Denomie, an award-winning Anishinaabe artist. The paintings feature traditional imagery, stereotypes, comic symbols and pop culture imagery. It also will reflect the historical, political and cultural issues facing Native Americans.

Levi Rickert: Standing Rock, Photographs of an Indigenous Movement will feature a collection of photographs that document Rickert’s (a native of Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) journey to Standing Rock in 2016 as part of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. The photos will reveal protesting, security firms at the site, and men and women who were supporting the cause. The exhibition will be open to the public until Feb. 28.

The museum galleries are open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. There will be limited occupancy, social distancing will be enforced, and visitors and staff will be required to wear a face mask.

For more information, visit muskegonartmuseum.org.