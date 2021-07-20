Holland Museum launches fundraiser to restore red caboose

The Holland Museum organized a GoFundMe page to restore the Pere Marquette Red Caboose, which is at the Padnos Transportation Center train station, 171 Lincoln Ave., Holland.

The funds will go toward the signage and interactive activities, among other things that will turn it into a permanent, free display.

So far, paint and supplies were donated by Repcolite. Chipped paint was removed, and metal rust was repaired. Repcolite used 18 gallons of paint to coat the Pere Marquette. Oak window frames were installed. New doors were also made by DeLeeum Lumbar and 18 new window frames were built with frosted glass.

“We will use the restored caboose as a permanent, outdoor, free exhibit for the community and visitors to experience Holland history,” Executive Director Ricki Levine said.

As of Tuesday morning, the museum raised $1,330 of its $10,000 goal.

The caboose, which was built in June 1941, was named Pere Marquette after the train line that connects Chicago to Holland. The name refers to Jaques Maquette, an early settler in Michigan who founded Sault Ste Marie and Saint Ignace in the mid-1600s. CSX Transportation donated the caboose to the Holland Museum.

Individuals can donate to the GoFundMe page or directly to the Holland Museum.