Holland aquatic center breaks ground on latest renovation

Holland Community Aquatic Center and Lakewood Construction broke ground on a new expansion last week.

The renovation and expansion will add a lap and diving pool, private changing rooms, expanded lobby, and warm-water lap pool and spa. In addition, the design includes improved drop-off lanes, more on-site parking and a new layout to allow free movement between all pool spaces.

The project, at 550 Maple Ave. in Holland, also includes updating wellness spaces, increasing spectator seating and improving mechanical air quality and water components in alignment with sustainability goals.

“We are excited to share how we have partnered with our construction and design teams to create a world-class facility that will allow us to better serve all HCAC visitors,” said Jack Huisingh, HCAC executive director. “We’re not only meeting each of our promises to provide better access to all visitors but doing so within budget, on-time and on-schedule.”

After safety delays to prevent the spread of COVID-19, HCAC began construction for the $26.3 million expansion and renovation project approved by voters last spring.

Lakewood Construction, AMDG/OLC and trade partners restarted with outdoor site work in early May when the state lifted limitations on construction.

“We are extremely excited to partner with AMDG/OLC and the Holland Community Aquatic Center team on this important project,” said Chad Nienhuis, Lakewood Construction’s director of preconstruction, “The renovation and expansion of Holland Community Aquatic Center will be an important asset to the Holland community.”

The aquatic center sought community support in May through a bond proposal to fund the project, which will ensure everyday access to the pool for all ages and families as the demand for simultaneous uses increases.

The project is expected to be complete by 2022.

The original HCAC facility was built in 1968 and underwent an expansion in 1998 to accommodate increased demand. The groundbreaking ceremony for the newest expansion included an opening of the time capsule from the 1998 expansion.

HCAC serves as the home pool for Holland Public Schools and Holland Christian Schools, as well as provides swimming instruction to students in the entire Holland Public Schools district.