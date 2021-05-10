Health care heroes

Editor’s note: This is an introduction to a nine-part series on local health care workers.

What was it like to live on the front lines this past year? Doctors, nurses and hospital staff share their personal stories and the moments that changed their lives.

Click on the links below to read about the trials and tribulations of being a health care worker during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the looking glass

Manning the ‘front door’

A hand to hold

A first-time mother’s working worries

The last goodbye (posting Friday)

Family matters (posting May 17)

The toll of a high death count (posting May 18)

Staffing shortages add challenges (posting May 19)

Frontline medicine (posting May 20)