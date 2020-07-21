Grand Rapids Public Museum hosting virtual backyard stargazing

UPDATE: The virtual backyard stargazing meetup is sold out, but the Grand Rapids Public Museum said it expects to do more meetups in the future.

The virtual backyard stargazing meetup from the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium will give viewers tips and tricks for spotting planets, constellations and meteor showers.

On Thursday, planetarium experts from GRPM will help virtual visitors catch a glimpse of the upcoming Perseid meteor shower and teach attendees more about the night sky. The panel also will be available for a question-and-answer session after the program.

GRPM members and the public can join the virtual meeting over Zoom. The event is free for GRPM members and only $2 per link for the general public. Capacity is limited, so the museum recommends early registration. Tickets can be reserved or purchased at grpm.org/calendar.

While the Grand Rapids Public Museum is now welcoming visitors at a limited capacity, the planetarium remains temporarily closed.

“We are happy to offer affordable, educational programming during this time when we are unable to welcome visitors to the Chaffee Planetarium,” said Kate Kocienski, vice president of marketing and programming at GRPM.

For the latest on the museum’s reopening protocols, visit grpm.org/the-grpms-new-visitor-experience.