Adventure van company sets up camp in Grand Rapids

A West Michigan entrepreneur is building out customized vans for outdoor enthusiasts.

Tom Smith founded Navigate Adventure Vans in 2020 to promote exploration, travel and an active and comfortable outdoor lifestyle for adventurers through unique camper van experiences.

The company specializes in two types of builds. Explorer Series vans feature affordable, modular interiors from Adventure Wagon that can change and grow to fit owners’ needs. Custom Build Series vans offer owners interior and exterior designs manufactured to their individual specifications.

“Our clients are spending their vacations and weekends outdoors, cycling, skiing, fishing, hiking or hunting. They want to experience adventure on their own time, in their own ways, all while staying safe and comfortable,” Smith said. “Our mission is to create the ultimate camper vans and adventure vehicles that are rooted in quality, versatility, comfort and beautiful design, so we can help our clients live their best adventures.”

Depending on options and complexity, Navigate’s vans can be built within two weeks to four months, and prices — in addition to the cost of the van — range from $35,000 to over $100,000. Customizations come from suppliers such as Agile Offroad, Flarespace, Renogy, Roambuilt, Victron Energy and Zamp Solar.

The Navigate team’s passion for outdoor adventure is combined with 20 years of manufacturing and automotive engineering experience to create camper vans for a wide range of exploration.

More information is at navigatevans.com.