Symphony releases new CD

The Grand Rapids Symphony released its first album featuring Director Marcelo Lehninger.

The CD features the orchestra’s performances and recorded music conducted by Lehninger in front of live audiences at DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids.

Pieces by German composer Richard Strauss and Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos also are featured on the new album.

“This album marks my first commercial recording with the Grand Rapids Symphony,” Lehninger said. “The idea behind the program was to celebrate my Brazilian and German heritages, allowing the listener to experience the orchestra performing these two very contrasting styles. All the pieces were recorded during live performances from different concerts.”

The recording was supported by financial donor Margaret Coleman.

“I am very excited to know that this new ‘calling card’ will help showcase the exceptional quality and depth of our beloved Grand Rapids Symphony under the direction of Maestro Lehninger,” Coleman said.

Patrons can purchase a copy by visiting the Grand Rapids Symphony’s website or download a digital copy from tonsehen.com.