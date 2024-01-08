Meet the Griffins’ new Rinkmaster

And jump Dan Watson did when his opportunity came calling this summer.

The new Griffins coach is familiar with the Detroit Red Wings system, coming from 14 years behind the bench of the ECHL’s Toledo Walleyes.

“Number one, you look at the fan support, it’s no secret when you’re in the top five of attendance every year,” Watson said when asked what makes Grand Rapids a successful and desirable American Hockey League destination. “That’s the start of what makes it a special organization, the way the front office does things. Then being part of an Original Six franchise, those are all special things.

“Then just look at the city. I just moved here [along with wife Kim, two daughters, Kenzi and Eileen, and son, Max], but the city comes alive when there are games or events downtown. It’s a clean city and it’s just great to be engrained in the downtown area.”

There are some learning curves Watson, who had a seven-year minor league career himself, has to clear as he moves to the AHL a level above the ECHL in the professional hockey system. The team secured three wins in the first 10 games as the magazine went to print.

“The biggest difference is the amount of development time you spend on young guys, just skating and skills drills,” he said. “Then it’s the league itself. Understanding how the teams play, it’s a different style than the ECHL and there’s definitely a faster speed component.”

But Watson is well-known within the Red Wings system, an organization on the rise thanks to a rebuild by one of its own great players, Steve Yzerman, who is now the general manager. Watson has helped develop plenty of players in Toledo, including 56 future or former Griffins, all while compiling a 272- 112-22-13 record in six season as head coach.