Custom health care provider opens lakeshore location

HealthBar, a Grand Rapids-based provider of custom health care services to businesses and consumers, opened a new drive-thru medical center along the lakeshore.

The new location at 12274 James St. in Holland will provide a diverse set of services including all types of COVID-19 testing formats, from rapid antigen testing — which provides results in around 15 minutes — to lab PCR and saliva tests, for which results are available from one to three days.

HealthBar partnered with Trident Biometrics for lab PCR testing, which is considered the most reliable form of testing in most situations. Additional health care services similar to what you’d receive in urgent care will be added in the coming months.

The new Holland location will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The drive-thru location operates on a first-come, first-serve basis; no appointment is necessary. In addition to testing and its expanding menu of medical services, HealthBar now offers individual and employer clients AditxtScore for COVID-19 as an immune monitoring service.

While basic antibody tests simply give the user a “yes” or “no” answer, the AditxtScore test gives users a score that specifically determines how immune they are to COVID-19.

The AditxtScore is available to business clients whether they want to do a one-time test or a larger testing event for employees. HealthBar can offer the test on-site or at the new location in Holland or its drive-thru location at 412 Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids.

HealthBar, which employs a network of more than 300 clinicians, informs patients of their test results and provides recommendations on any further testing. The company provides these same services on-site for businesses, as well.

“We continue to hear from businesses across the state that access to testing is getting harder and harder, and as a result, times were getting longer and longer, and it was really having a very negative impact on people’s day-to-day lives as well as business operations for our business partners,” HealthBar founder and CEO Nathan Baar said.

The company’s initial menu of services surrounded COVID-19 testing. New services soon will be offered to focus on providing easily accessible, affordable and convenient health care. HealthBar also partners with organizations to offer at-location testing for employees as well as an expanding menu of medical services, including its new Healthcare Partnership Program.

Through this program, HealthBar will provide concierge medical support, navigation and chronic disease management services to businesses working to reduce their medical expenses and utilization.