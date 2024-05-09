Every day’s a Holiday

When a bar wins Best Bar and Best Happy Hour, that place is doing something right for their clientele. And that’s what The Holiday Bar, 801 5th St. NW, did this year.

The Holiday has been a Grand Rapids staple since 1905, but it’s not a run-down dive bar. No, the place has kept up with the times and renovated to stay a nice neighborhood haunt.

Happy Hour at The Holiday runs Monday to Friday, from 3:30 to 6:30 — that’s three hours of happiness a day during the week. The deals include $5 food items, like deviled eggs, cheese quesadilla or sliders.

As for beverages, this is probably where they get their fans: $3.50 Absolut Vodka or $4.50 Tito’s. Maybe a Jameson & Ginger at $4.50.

Maker’s Mark & Cola at $4.50 or wine by the glass at the same price. Then you get to the beers, and there’s a whole selection of domestic brews for $2.50.

Meanwhile, Monday through Thursday comes with weekly specials, like half off craft drafts on Tuesday or a half off bottles of wine (with food) and $3.50 White Claws on Wednesday.

Oh, and by the way, along with its Reader’s Choice winnings, The Holiday also touts itself as Grand Rapids’ premier outdoor patio.

And those happy hour specials are why (and maybe they don’t say it, but they should) every day is a Holiday at The Holiday Bar. To celebrate Holiday Bar’s victory in the Best Bar and Happy Hour categories of the 2024 Best of Grand Rapids readers’ survey, come along to the party, Friday, May 10, 6-10 p.m. at New Vintage Place, 889 Broadway Ave. NW. Tickets are $85 for general admission and $115 for VIP, while supplies last. Included in the price of the ticket is all-you-can-sample food from participating Best of Grand Rapids winners and finalists. Drinks will be provided by New Holland and One Bourbon at an open bar! Free parking. Recommended attire: cocktail. Tickets are available at this link while supplies last.