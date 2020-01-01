Best of Grand Rapids: 2020

There are a lot of reasons to spend time in Grand Rapids, and the city’s residents shared over 100 of their favorites.

Where is the best place in Grand Rapids for brunch, happy hour or a walk in the park? What about for child care, veterinary services or to buy men’s and women’s clothing? For the 17th year, we asked our readers to tell us their favorite spots for food and drinks, entertainment and experiences, shopping and a plethora of services in the city. In over 100 categories, you shared your favorite people and places — all of which help make this city a unique and thriving place.

As Grand Rapids continues to grow, we love seeing the changes from year to year. You’ll notice some businesses and people have retained their titles as “the best” from last year to this year, while others jumped to the top of the heap and some newcomers found their spot on the list for the first time.

Check out our winners and runners up in the following pages, as well as a handful of staff picks that we are excited to share with you.

By Rachel Matuszewski, Amelia Pasqualone and Charlsie Dewey // Photography by Angela Ciccu

With restaurants, artisan cafes and specialty shops springing up at every corner, it can be tedious to sift through the options. So, we asked the best in the business — That’s You! — To select the best of 2020’s culinary scene.

APPETIZERS

The Best: San Chez www.sanchezbistro.com

Runners up:

Zoko 822

www.zoko822.com

Rockwell Republic

www.rockwellrepublic.com BAKERY

The Best: Nantucket Baking Co. www.nantucketbaking.com

Runners up:

Field & Fire

www.fieldandfire.com

Wealthy Street Bakery

www.wealthystreetbakery.com BAR/PUB

The Best: Stella’s Lounge www.stellasgr.com

Runners up:

HopCat

www.hopcat.com

Brewery Vivant www.breweryvivant.com

Logan’s Alley

www.logansalley.com and

The Cottage Bar & Restaurant (tie)

www.cottagebar.biz BBQ

The Best: Slow’s Bar BQ www.slowsbarbq.com

Runners up:

Two Scotts Barbecue www.twoscottsbbq.com

The Pit Stop www.pitstopcateringgr.com BEER & WINE MERCHANT

The Best: Martha’s Vineyard www.mvwines.com

Runners up:

Rishi’s International Beverage www.facebook.com

Siciliano’s Market www.sicilianosmkt.com BLOODY MARY

The Best: Rockwell Republic www.rockwellrepublic.com

Runners up:

Sundance Grill & Bar www.sundancegrill.com

The Winchester

www.winchestergr.com BREAKFAST

The Best: Anna’s House www.annashouseus.com

Runners up:

Real Food Café

www.facebook.com

Wolfgang’s Restaurant

www.mattwolfgang.com BREWERY

The Best: Founders Brewing Co. www.foundersbrewing.com

Runners up:

Brewery Vivant www.breweryvivant.com

New Holland Brewing – The Knickerbocker www.newhollandbrew.com and

Perrin Brewing Co. (tie)

www.perrinbrewing.com BRUNCH

The Best: Anna’s House www.annashouseus.com

Runners up:

Terra

www.terragr.com

San Chez

www.sanchezbistro.com BURGER

The Best: Stella’s Lounge www.stellasgr.com

Runners up:

The Cottage Bar & Restaurant www.cottagebar.biz

Noco Provisions

www.nocogr.com BURRITO

The Best: Beltline Bar www.beltlinebar.com

Runners up:

Lindo Mexico Restaurante Mexicano www.lindomexicogr.com

Taco Boy

www.tacoboygr.com BUTCHER SHOP

The Best: Sobie Meats www.sobiemeats.com

Runners up:

Louise Earl Butcher www.louiseearlbutcher.com

E.A. Brady’s

www.eabradys.com COFFEEHOUSE

The Best: Madcap Coffee www.madcapcoffee.com

Runners up:

Rowster Coffee/Rower’s Club www.rowstercoffee.com

Ferris Coffee and Nut www.ferriscoffee.com CRAFT COCKTAILS

The Best: Long Road Distillers www.longroaddistillers.com

Runners up:

Buffalo Traders Lounge www.buffalotraderslounge.com

Sidebar

www.sidebargr.com CUPCAKES

The Best: The Salted Cupcake www.thesaltedcupcake.com

Runners up:

The Cakabakery www.thecakabakery.com

Arnie’s

www.arniesbakery.com DATE NIGHT RESTAURANT

The Best: Butcher’s Union www.butchersuniongr.com

Runners up:

Grove

www.groverestaurant.com

San Chez

www.sanchezbistro.com DESSERT

The Best: Underground Cookie Club www.undergroundcookieclub.com

Runners up:

Arnie’s

www.arniesbakery.com

Grove

www.groverestaurant.com DISTILLERY

The Best: Long Road Distillers www.longroaddistillers.com

Runners up:

Eastern Kille Distillery www.easternkille.com

New Holland Brewing – The Knickerbocker www.newhollandbrew.com DOUGHNUTS

The Best: The Donut Conspiracy www.facebook.com

Runners up:

Marge’s Donut Den www.margesdonutden.com

Van’s Pastry Shoppe

www.vans-pastry-shoppe.business FOOD TRUCK

The Best: What The Truck www.yelp.com

Runners up:

Patty Matters

www.pattymatters.com

Underground Cookie Club www.undergroundcookieclub.com FRENCH FRIES

The Best: HopCat

www.hopcat.com

Runners up:

Brewery Vivant

www.breweryvivant.com

Stella’s Lounge

www.stellasgr.com FROYO SHOP

The Best: Spoonlickers www.spoonlickersgr.com

Runners up:

The Pump House

www.morepumpy.com

Sweet Yo’s

www.sweetyosgr.com HAPPY HOUR

The Best: Rockwell Republic www.rockwellrepublic.com

Runners up:

Terra

www.terragr.com

Noco Provisions

www.nocogr.com HARD CIDER

The Best: Vander Mill www.vandermill.com

Runners up:

Farmhaus Cider Co. www.farmhauscider.com

The Peoples Cider Co. www.thepeoplescider.com HOT DOG

The Best: Yesterdog www.yesterdog.com

Runners up:

The Corner Bar

www.facebook.com

Mad Dogz

www.themad.dog ICE CREAM PARLOR

The Best: Jersey Junction www.jerseyjunction.com

Runners up:

Furniture City Creamery www.furniturecitycreamery.com

Love’s Ice Cream & Chocolate www.lovesicecream.com MAC & CHEESE

The Best: The Electric Cheetah www.electriccheetah.com

Runners up:

The Green Well

www.thegreenwell.com

HopCat

www.hopcat.com OUTDOOR DECK/SEATING

The Best: Rose’s www.thegilmorecollection.com

Runners up:

The Score Restaurant and Sports Bar www.thescoregr.com

The Sovengard

www.sovengard.com PIZZA

The Best: The Mitten Brewing Co. www.mittenbrewing.com

Runners up:

Harmony Brewing Company/Harmony Hall www.harmonybeer.com

Vitale’s

www.theoriginalvitales.com RESTAURANT SERVICE

The Best: Leo’s www.leosrestaurant.com

Runners up:

Amore Trattoria Italiana www.amoretrattoriaitaliana.com

Anna’s House

www.annashouseus.com SALADS

The Best: Bliss & Vinegar www.blissandvinegar.net

Runners up:

Terra

www.terragr.com

Social Kitchen & Bar

www.socialkitchenandbar.com SANDWICH

The Best: Two Beards Deli www.twobeardsgr.com

Runners up:

Schnitz Deli

www.schnitzdeli.com

Cherry Deli & Catering

www.cherrydeli.com

SEAFOOD

The Best: Leo’s www.leosrestaurant.com

Runners up:

Fish Lads

www.fishlads.com

Bonefish Grill

www.bonefishgrill.com SOUP

The Best: Uncle Cheetah’s Soup Shop www.unclecheetahs.com

Runners up:

Horrocks Market www.horrocksmarket.com

Leo’s

www.leosrestaurant.com STEAK

The Best: Butcher’s Union www.butchersuniongr.com

Runners up:

Brann’s Steakhouse & Sports Grille www.branns.com

Judson’s Steakhouse

www.thebob.com SUSHI

The Best: Maru Sushi www.marusushi.com

Runners up:

Jaku

www.jakusushi.com

Ju Sushi & Lounge

www.jusushi.com TACOS

The Best: Donkey Taqueria www.donkeygr.com

Runners up:

Tacos El Cuñado

www.tacosgr.com

Taqueria San Jose www.taqueriasanjosecom TATER TOTS

The Best: Blue Dog Tavern www.bluedogtaverngr.com

Runners up:

Gravity Taphouse Grille www.gravitytaphouse.com

The Commons

www.facebook.com VEGAN/VEGETARIAN BURGER

The Best: Stella’s Lounge www.stellasgr.com

Runners up:

HopCat

www.hopcat.com

Anna’s House

www.annashouseus.com VEGAN/VEGETARIAN MENU

The Best: Brick Road Pizza Co. www.brickroadpizza.com

Runners up:

Anna’s House

www.annashouseus.com

Stella’s Lounge

www.stellasgr.com WINE BAR

The Best: Reserve Wine & Food www.reservegr.com

Runners up:

Aperitivo

www.aperitivogr.com

House of Wine www.houseofwinegr.com WINE LIST

The Best: Reserve Wine & Food www.reservegr.com

Runners up:

Aperitivo

www.aperitivogr.com

House of Wine www.houseofwinegr.com

Readers’ Pick

Best Butcher Shop

There’s got to be something special about a butcher shop that boasts the name, “Home of the Free Butt Rub,” and there is! Sobie Meats, at 3450 Remembrance Road NW in Walker, has gained national recognition for its slogan, along with its customer service, secret recipes and fresh, local meats.

Owner and founder Tim Sobie has a passion for butchering, though his contagious laugh and bubbly personality wouldn’t suggest he holds such a title.

“Because of our wide selection of products, whether it’s homemade sausages or fresh meat, people always seem to come back,” Sobie said. With motivation and quality products that are second to none, you can expect to see Sobie Meats make even more headlines in the future.

Staff’s Pick

Best Avocado toast

The food of millennials, avocado toast has become all the rage — and even induced rage — in the past year. You can find it on most café menus, and while we haven’t tried them all, yet, the best we’ve found so far is at Field and Fire Café, 820 Monroe Ave. NW.

Field and Fire’s Avocado Mash offers up mashed avocado on sunflower flax toast. For $2 extra, you can add egg or roasted mushrooms. This is the perfect light breakfast or fuel-up snack.

Readers’ Pick

Best Dessert

Underground Cookie Club originated in Reno, Nevada, when Alan Stone decided to join the food truck ranks after 15 years in the restaurant business. Known for bringing cookies into work frequently, Stone hadn’t considered adding ice cream to the recipe until he made the move to Grand Rapids. He started the business as a self-funded venture with no budget set aside for the company. As business picked up, UCC found a home in a former Kentwood sandwich shop, at 5422 S. Division Ave.

With 20 varieties of ice cream sandwiches to choose from, there is a treat for everyone, including dairy-free or vegan customers. The most popular combinations include its signature Chubby Unicorn, a rainbow sugar cookie with superman ice cream rolled in Fruity Pebbles; the mint and brownie Yodarific; and the classic combination of chocolate and peanut butter that makes up the Elliot. Coming Jan. 11 to celebrate UCC’s first anniversary,

the menu is expanding to include artisan ice cream bars, Boba drinks made in shop, and Planet Pops, the proceeds from which will be donated to charity.

UCC also has limited-edition ice cream sandwiches that add to its unique dessert repertoire, with themes from “The Avengers,” “Sandlot” and holiday-inspired flavors.

“Everything we do involves pop culture to some degree, whether that is the trash can and counter made from old VHS tapes or having all of our sandwiches named for different fun elements from various fandoms. It also helps that our ice cream sandwiches have a unique flavor that you are not going to find anywhere else,” Stone said.

Readers’ Pick

Best Vegan/Vegetarian Menu

BRICK ROAD PIZZA CO.

If you’re looking for fresh ingredients, locally sourced goods and one of the best vegan pizzas, Brick Road Pizza Co., 1017 Wealthy St. SE, is your best bet. Not only does Brick Road boast pizza made with tofu — yes, you heard right, tofu — it also offers vegan sandwiches and a variety of gluten-free options.

Its vegan menu is ever-expanding as its chefs are constantly thinking of innovative ways to create new dishes to appeal to all restaurantgoers. It’s the perfect spot for big groups that want a shared experience in which everyone can enjoy what they’re eating, whether it’s tofu or turkey. Clean eating and modernization of classics are what sets Brick Road Pizza apart from your go-to pizza chain.

Readers’ Pick

Best Date Night Restaurant

BUTCHER’S UNION

If you’re looking for a table for two, Butcher’s Union, 438 Bridge St., is the place. With its outdoor patio covered in greenery and its interior a balance of dark wood and candlelit centerpieces, the space is adaptable for any season.

The menu is catered toward dining together with shareable options offering something for everyone’s palette. Its meats and fish entreés uphold the restaurant’s name, as do its sandwiches packed with red meat, poultry and fish.

As a member of “Beer City, USA,” the drinks do not disappoint either. You’ll find several specialty alcoholic beverages and an extensive list of whiskey. Butcher’s Union hasn’t forgotten about breakfast lovers either, providing an array of morning favorites and cocktails on its Sunday brunch menu.

“Butcher’s Union has a classic big-city vibe while maintaining a cozy and inviting atmosphere. With warm tones and tons of attention to detail, it’s a space that once inside, you truly lose yourself to the experience,” Butcher’s Union designer David Dodde said.

Readers’ Pick

Best Bakery

NANTUCKET BAKERY

A sister company to Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket Bakery opened in 2005 at 615 Lyon St. NE and has been growing its team of bakers and pastry chefs ever since. Its shelves house a variety of quality artisan breads, pastries and delicious desserts.

But its specialty lies in its most popular offering, San Francisco sourdough bread, with a chewy golden crust and tang. Its City Loaf Sourdough is the longest fermented. The cranberry walnut is another honorable mention worth a try. Popular pastries include almond scones, granola bars, Nutella muffins and anything made with croissant dough. The cake department has flourished over the last 14 years with favorites Strawberries n’ Cream Torte and the Salted Carmel Torte.

With every carefully constructed recipe, the team keeps its vegan customers in mind. In fact, almost all of its breads are vegan, thanks to minimal ingredients of water, flour, salt and sour culture. It even serves a vegan fruit pie for special orders. “Every day, we offer vegan muffins and cookies, as well as a few packaged granola bars, which are great for grabbing on the go,” said Kelly Lewis, retail manager.

Customers also are greeted by the shop’s inviting team of employees and their commitment to serving to the best of their ability.

“Seven days a week, from early morning and into the night, our knowledgeable and friendly staff is welcoming customers with a special personal touch. We’re like family,” Lewis said.

Whether we’re concert-hopping, or taking a seat in the stands at a pro sporting event, we want nothing more than to be entertained. Discover the events, activities, and notable people engaging city dwellers on the daily.

ANNUAL FESTIVAL

The Best: Festival of the Arts www.festivalgr.org

Runners up:

ArtPrize

www.artprize.org

Grand Rapids Pride Festival www.grpride.org DISC GOLF COURSE

The Best: Riverside Park www.grandrapidsmi.gov

Runners up:

Fallasburg Park www.kentcountyparks.org

Johnson Park www.kentcountyparks.org ESCAPE ROOM

The Best: The Ruse

www.the-ruse.com

Runners up:

The Great Escape Room www.thegreatescaperoom.com

Grand Rapids Escape Room www.grandrapidsescaperoom.com FEMALE TV PERSONALITY

The Best: Rachael Ruiz, WOOD TV 8 www.facebook.com

Runners up:

Deanna Falzone, FOX 17 www.facebook.com

Terri DeBoer, WOOD TV 8 www.terrideboer.com GOLF COURSE

The Best: Thousand Oaks Golf Club www.thousandoaksgolf.com

Runners up:

The Golf Club at Thornapple Pointe www.thornapplepointe.com

Egypt Valley Country Club www.egyptvalley.com HIKE/BIKE TRAIL

The Best: Fred Meijer White Pine Trail State Park www2.dnr.state.mi.us

Runners up:

Millennium Park Kent Trails www.kentcountyparks.org IMPROV GROUP

The Best: River City Improv www.rivercityimprov.com

Runners up:

Pop Scholars

www.popscholars.com

Funny Girls

www.wearefunnygirls.com LIVE MUSIC VENUE

The Best: 20 Monroe Live www.20monroelive.com

Runners up:

Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater www.meijergardens.org

The Pyramid Scheme www.pyramidschemebar.com MALE TV PERSONALITY

The Best: Mike Avery, FOX 17 www.facebook.com

Runners up:

Casey Jones, WOOD TV 8 www.facebook.com

Bill Steffen, WOOD TV 8 www.woodtv.com METEOROLOGIST

The Best: Bill Steffen, WOOD TV 8 www.woodtv.com

Runners up:

Terri DeBoer, WOOD TV 8 www.terrideboer.com

Ellen Bacca, WOOD TV 8 www.facebook.com MUSEUM

The Best: Grand Rapids Public Museum www.grpm.org

Runners up:

Grand Rapids Art Museum www.artmuseumgr.org

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum www.grcm.org OPEN MIC

The Best: The Drunken Retort www.facebook.com

Runners up:

Founders Brewing Co. Open Mic Night www.foundersbrewing.com

Dr. Grins Comedy Club

www.thebob.com PARK

The Best: Riverside Park www.grandrapidsmi.gov

Runners up:

Millennium Park www.kentcountyparks.org

Wilcox Park

www.grandrapidsmi.gov PERFORMING ARTS

The Best: Grand Rapids Civic Theatre www.grct.org

Runners up:

Grand Rapids Ballet

www.grballet.com

Grand Rapids Symphony

www.grsymphony.org PLACES TO GO DANCING

The Best: Eve Nightclub at the B.O.B. www.thebob.com/evenightclub

Runners up:

Billy’s Lounge

www.billyslounge.com

Rumors Night Club www.rumorsnightclub.net

Grand Rapids Original Swing Society at Rosa Parks Circle www.grandrapidsoriginalswing.com Ah Nab Awen Park www.grandrapidsmi.gov PROFESSIONAL SPORTS TEAM

The Best: Grand Rapids Griffins www.griffinshockey.com

Runners up:

West Michigan Whitecaps

www.milb.com

Grand Rapids Football Club

www.grandrapidsfc.com RADIO PERSONALITIES

The Best: The Free Beer & Hot Wings Morning Show, 97.9 WGRD www.wgrd.com

Runners up:

Connie & Fish, Mix 95.7 www.mix957gr.com

The Tony Gates Morning Show, 97 LAV www.wlav.com RADIO STATION

The Best: WYCE (88.1 FM) www.grcmc.org

Runners up:

The Q (94.5 FM)

www.thisisqmusic.com

WCSG (91.3 FM)

www.wcsg.org TOURIST ATTRACTION

The Best: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park www.meijergardens.org

Runners up:

John Ball Zoo

www.jbzoo.org

ArtPrize

www.artprize.org TRIVIA NIGHT

The Best: Harmony Hall/Harmony Brewing Company www.harmonybeer.com and

Perrin Brewing Company (tie) www.perrinbrewing.com

Runners up:

Creston Brewery www.crestonbrewery.com TV STATION

The Best: WOOD TV 8 www.woodtv.com

Runners up:

FOX 17

www.fox17online.com

WZZM 13

www.wzzm13.com WEDDING VENUE

The Best: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park www.meijergardens.org

Runners up:

The Cheney Place www.thecheneyplace.com

Amway Grand Plaza www.curiocollection3.hilton.com

Readers’ Pick

Best Meteorologist

BILL STEFFEN

Meteorologist Bill Steffen said his perfect weather day is “the forecast I get right.” Steffen has been forecasting the weather in Grand Rapids for 45 years; he celebrated that milestone this past November.

While he always has been obsessed with weather — “I’ve been a weather geek since I was 3 years old. My mother said I was glued to the window watching thunderstorms and watching the snow come down. It’s something I’ve always loved.” — it was a radio station job that helped set him on his path to meteorology.

While working at WNTH in Illinois in 1968, he was tapped to fill in covering sports. He was having so much fun that he decided to combine his two passions. Steffen spent five years at the University of Wisconsin, earning degrees in physical geography and atmospheric science.

His first job offer came from WZZM in Grand Rapids. “I started doing the morning shift at WZZM for $175 per week, working six days a week,” he said. While he originally planned to parlay his experience into larger markets, Steffen said he realized longevity for meteorologists came from sticking around and getting involved in the community. So, that’s what he’s done. Over the course of his career, he said he’s probably done 2,000 speeches and appearances.

He eventually moved to his current home at WOOD TV.

Steffen said several big weather events stand out. “I remember them all. The blizzard of 1978, I remember well,” he said. “I was at the station three days without leaving the building. I was a little wrinkled by day three. We had 15 inches of snow in 15 hours, 40-plus mile an hour winds that blew the snow into drifts as high as 14 feet and everything came to a standstill, it really did.”

Reflecting on the past 45 years, Steffen said the biggest change is technology. “When I first started, we did a two-day forecast; now we do an eight-day forecast. When I first started, we had a map with a piece of plexiglass over it. I wrote on it with magic markers. It took 10 seconds and a bottle of Windex to erase the map and start over again. Nowadays, you are generating multiple graphics, 20-25 graphics over the course of a two-hour stretch … and a lot of times, it’s hard to keep up. You are flying to get from one platform to another.”

Readers’ Pick

Best Open Mic

Open mic nights usually provide a place for artists to try out new material, give performers local recognition and offer a place for guests to enjoy some local music. However, once in a while, an open mic night evolves into much more than that. The Drunken Retort at Stella’s Lounge, 53 Commerce Ave. SW in the heart of Grand Rapids, has been evolving into a performing artist’s dream ever since its start almost seven years ago.

“What began as a nightlife event supported by bar sales and rooted in over-the-top entertainment is now a diverse community haven, a church for poets, storytellers and musicians as well as those who come just to soak it all in,” said Rachel Gleason, one of three hosts of The Drunken Retort.

Marcel “Fable the Poet” Price and G. Foster II also host this unique experience. For newcomers and return listeners alike, The Drunken Retort is an open mic like no other.

The Drunken Retort takes place at 8 p.m. every Monday.

Staff’s Pick

Best Local Concert Series

GRAND RAPIDS PUBLIC MUSEUM’S

CONCERTS UNDER THE STARS

With several new music venues, Grand Rapids is seeing an influx of talent visiting the city, but GR is not just a place for big-name acts. You can catch a lot of great local shows during the year, and one of the best places in town to do so is at the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Concerts Under the Stars.

Located in the museum’s Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium, Concerts Under the Stars is an intimate musical affair that also highlights the work of audiovisual artists on the planetarium dome. Lean back and enjoy the show.

A close second is the Grand Rapids Public Library’s Music in the Stacks series, which brings musicians to the library to perform. You’ll feel a bit of the rebel as you listen to bands play in what has otherwise always been a “quiet space.”

Readers’ Pick

Art Gallery

LAFONTSEE GALLERIES

LaFontsee Galleries has been a staple in West Michigan for over 30 years. Owners Scott and Linda LaFontsee pride themselves on their galleries, at 833 Lake Drive SE and 410 W. Center St. in Douglas, and have turned these spaces into a place where artists and community members alike can share their appreciation and love for art without fear of judgment.

LaFontsee Galleries represents more than 70 artists and provides services for art lovers, including framing, installation, digital photo restoration and more. It also contributes to nonprofits and participates in community events, working with Gilda’s Club, God’s Kitchen and many more organizations giving back to the community. As an indispensable part of Grand Rapids’ roots, LaFontsee Galleries has made quite the impression on West Michigan.

Staff’s Pick

Best Drag Show

MICHIGAN DRAG BRUNCH

Michigan Drag Brunch has made getting out of bed on the weekends a lot more fun. Catch some of West Michigan’s best drag queens performing at different restaurants every Sunday. The shows have been so popular in West Michigan, the team behind Drag Brunch has expanded to offer shows on the state’s east side, as well. Grab your tickets early — many of these shows sell out.

Readers’ Pick

Best Escape Room

The Ruse Escape Room, 25 S. Division Ave. , took over a remodeled 120-year-old building in the summer of 2017 thanks to three friends from Mount Pleasant. Unlike many chain escape rooms, The Ruse offers a custom and unique space with original stories and annual room changes.

The design and room themes offer time for bonding and to create memories you’ll laugh about for weeks to come. The Ruse currently houses three indoor escape rooms that accommodate eight people per room. Its newest edition, Outdoor Escape, puts guests in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids and accepts a total of 120 people, who are separated into 12 groups of 10 guests.

The Ruse also offers a chance for employee bonding by partnering with professional leadership development coaches who supervise a company’s escape experience and discuss the results. This encompasses enhancing communication skills, decision-making and conflict solutions, and learning more about

each other.

“No matter the theme or group size, the concept is that it cannot be done alone — you need a team,” owner Bill Wiegandt said. “The best teams have a diverse set of skills and work together using different senses and types of intelligence to work through challenges that contribute to a final goal, which is not always just to escape the room.”

Staff’s Pick

Best College Bar/Hangout

Whether you go to GRCC, GVSU or any college in between, the bar scene in Grand Rapids is definitely one to write home about. However, one stands out as the front-runner for college students alike. The Tin Can, 206 Grandville Ave. SW , is a staple for 20-somethings to hang out, play beer pong, darts and much more.

If you’re in the mood for a shot that tastes like your favorite childhood candy, this is the place to go. The music is picked by bargoers, the chalkboard wall offers endless fun and did someone say giant Jenga? With countless activities and a welcoming atmosphere, you can’t go wrong with avoiding your studies to hang out here.

Discover the Best of Grand Rapids with these top destinations to find just what you’re looking for.

ANTIQUES

The Best: Lost & Found – Treasures of Old and New www.facebook.com

Runners up:

Eastown Antiques

www.facebook.com

Bluedoor: A Home Collective

www.bluedoorgr.com ART GALLERY

The Best: LaFontsee Galleries www.lafontsee.us

Runners up:

Grand Rapids Art Museum www.artmuseumgr.org

NOMAD Gallery by Richard App www.richardappgallerygr.com AUTO DEALERSHIP

The Best: Fox Motor Group www.foxmotors.com

Runners up:

Berger Chevrolet

www.bergerchevy.com

Kool Chevrolet

www.koolgm.com BIKE SHOP

The Best: The Freewheeler Bike Shop www.freewheelerbikeshop.com

Runners up:

Village Bike & Fitness www.villagebikeshop.com

Grand Rapids Bicycle Company www.grandrapidsbicycles.com BOOKSTORE

The Best: Schuler Books & Music www.schulerbooks.com

Runners up:

Books & Mortar

www.booksandmortar.com

Argos Book Shop

www.argosbooks.com and

Baker Book House (tie)

www.bakerbookhouse.com CAR WASH

The Best: Tommy’s Express Car Wash www.tommys-express.com

Runners up:

Breton Auto Wash www.bretonautowash.com

Fox Shine Car Wash www.foxchevrolet.com CIGAR SHOP

The Best: Tuttle’s Select Cigars & Tobaccos www.tuttlescigars.com

Runners up:

Grand River Cigar Lounge www.grandrivercigar.com

Wild Bill’s Tobacco www.wildbillstobacco.com COMIC BOOK STORE

The Best: Vault of Midnight www.vaultofmidnight.com

Runners up:

Tardy’s Collectors Corner www.tardys.com

Argos Book Shop

www.argosbooks.com and

Rookies Sportcards Plus (tie)

www.rookies-sportcards.com CONSIGNMENT STORE

The Best: Georgie’s Consignment Clothing www.georgiesconsignment.com

Runners up:

Rock Paper Scissors Consignment Boutique www.rpsconsign.com

Urban Exchange www.myurbanexchange.com FARMERS MARKET

The Best: Fulton Street Farmers Market www.fultonstreetmarket.org

Runners up:

Rockford Farmers Market www.rockford.mi.us

Holland Farmers Market www.hollandfarmersmarket.com FLORIST SHOP

The Best: Eastern Floral

www.easternfloral.com and

Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts (tie)

www.kennedyfloral.com

Runners up:

Stems Market

www.stemsmarket.com FURNITURE STORE

The Best: Talsma Furniture www.talsmafurniture.com

Runners up:

Northwestern Home Furnishings www.nwhomefurnishings.com

Stonesthrow www.stonesthrowliving.com GARDEN CENTER

The Best: Flowerland www.myflowerland.com

Runners up:

Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery and Garden Center www.countrysidegreenhouse.com

Horrocks Market www.horrocksmarket.com GROCERY STORE

The Best: Meijer www.meijer.com

Runners up:

Bridge Street Market www.bridgestreetmarket.com

Horrocks Market www.horrocksmarket.com HARDWARE STORE

The Best: Rylee’s Ace Hardware www.greatlakesace.com

Runners up:

Alger Hardware & Rental www.algerhardware.com

Kingsland Ace Hardware & Rental www.acehardware.com HOME DECOR STORE

The Best: Delight in Designs www.delightindesigns.com

Runners up:

Rebel www.rebelgr.com

The Found Cottage www.thefoundcottage.com JEWELRY STORE

The Best: DeVries Jewelers www.devriesjewelers.com

Runners up:

Siegel Jewelers www.siegeljewelers.com

Preusser Jewelers www.preusserjewelers.com MEN’S FASHION

The Best: Fitzgerald’s Men’s Store www.fitzs.com

Runners up:

AK Rikk’s www.akrikks.com

Jurgens & Holtvluwer www.jurgensgrandville.com RECORD STORE

The Best: Vertigo Music www.vertigomusiconline.com

Runners up:

The Corner Record Shop www.thecornerrecordshop.com

Rev Charles’ Dodds Record Shop www.reverendcharlesprest.com SHOE STORE

The Best: Mieras Family Shoes www.mierasfamilyshoes.com

Runners up:

VanHoeks Footwear

www.vanhoecks.com

Gazelle Sports

www.gazellesports.com SPECIALTY GROCER

The Best: Martha’s Vineyard www.mvwines.com

Runners up:

Horrocks Market www.horrocksmarket.com

Kingma’s Market www.kingmasmarket.com THRIFT STORE

The Best: New 2 You Shoppe www.new2youshop.org

Runners up:

Bethany’s Thrift Store

www.bethany.org

Mel Trotter Ministries Thrift Store

www.meltrotter.org WOMEN’S FASHION

The Best: jb and me www.jbandme.com

Runners up:

Leigh’s

www.leighsfashions.com

A.K. Rikk’s

www.akrikks.com and

Lee & Birch (tie)

www.leeandbirch.com

Readers’ Pick

Best Jewelry Store

DEVRIES JEWELERS

DeVries Jewelers, 411 Leonard St. NW, has been helping Grand Rapidians mark special occasions for nearly 120 years. The shop opened its doors in 1901, starting with current owner Dan DeVries’ great-grandfather. It now sells dozens of styles from local designers to help its customers accessorize.

“Our top designers probably aren’t going to ring a bell with a lot of people,” DeVries said. “We search out local family companies. We search out those types of designers where you’re not paying big dollar. I get more unique product at a better price.”

Frederic Sage, a small New York-based company, has been a top seller for bridal and fashion rings. DeVries said women are particularly drawn to the classic, stackable wedding band this season, as well.

For men, DeVries has a variety of watches from small companies, including Oris — which supplies the most watch business — Seiko and Ernst Benz. Customers can find popular pre-owned brands, such as Rolex, at a lower price, keeping the shop affordable to all.

DeVries also offers on-site repair.

“All of the repair work, the sizing, any type of work is done in the store. It’s a trust thing. People like to know that they can bring it in here, get it repaired here and it doesn’t leave the store,” DeVries said.

From florists and dressmakers to fitness trainers and hairstylists, the professionals that offer their services in Grand Rapids continue to impress. Particularly, this year’s winners prove time and time again how valuable each of their chosen expertise is.

ANIMAL CLINIC

The Best: Family Friends Veterinary Hospital www.familyfriendsvet.com

Runners up:

Cascade Hospital for Animals www.chfa.net

Animal Medical Center of Wyoming www.amcwyoming.com AUTO REPAIR

The Best: Community Automotive www.communityautomotive.com

Runners up:

Westside Garage www.westsidegarage.net

Veenstra’s Garage www.veenstrasgarage.com

and Cascade Automotive Service (tie) www.cascadeautoservice.com BANK

The Best: Northpointe Bank www.northpointe.com

Runners up:

Mercantile Bank of Michigan www.mercbank.com

Macatawa Bank www.macatawabank.com CATERER

The Best: Kangaroo Kitchen & Catering www.kangarookitchengr.com

Runners up:

Catered Creations Inc. www.cateredcreationsinc.com

Distinctive Catering www.distinctivecatering.com CHILD CARE PROVIDER

The Best: Milestones Child Development Center www.milestonescdc.com

Runners up:

Appletree & Gilden Woods Early Care and Preschool www.appletreekids.cc

Explore and Grow Christian Learning Center www.exploreandgrow.org CHIROPRACTIC CENTER

The Best: Novo Chiropractic Sports & Wellness Centers www.novochiropractic.com

Runners up:

iChiro Clinics

www.ichiroclinics.com

Kooistra Chiropractic Sports & Wellness Center www.kooistrachiropractic.com COWORKING SPACES

The Best: Work-Space by MVP www.mvpsportsclubs.com

Runners up:

Worklab by Custer

www.worklabinc.com

The Factory

www.workthefactory.com CREDIT UNION

The Best: Lake Michigan Credit Union www.lmcu.org

Runners up:

Adventure Credit Union www.adventurecu.org

Consumers Credit Union www.consumerscu.org DAY SPA

The Best: Design 1 Salon Spa www.design1.com

Runners up:

The Spa and Salon at the Amway

Grand Plaza www.amwaygrand.com

Skin Renewal Center (Dermatology Associates of West Michigan) www.myskindoctors.com DENTIST

The Best: Thomas J. Lambert, DDS www.smilegrandrapids.com

Runners up:

Karen O’Rourke, DDS www.drkorourke.com

Marcos Cid, DDS of 616 Dental Studio www.616dentalstudio.com DERMATOLOGIST

The Best: Dr. Rebecca Jansen of Spectrum Health www.myskindoctors.com

Runners up:

Dr. Richard Ashack of Dermatology Associates of West Michigan www.myskindoctors.com

Dr. Marek A. Stawiski of M.A. Stawiski

Dermatology www.grdermatology.com DOGGIE DAY CARE/PET BOARDING

The Best: Family Friends Veterinary Hospital www.familyfriendsvet.com and Whiskers Resort & Pet Spa (tie) www.whiskerspetresort.com

Runners up:

Animal Medical Center of Wyoming www.amcwyoming.com DOULA SERVICES

The Best: Gold Coast Doulas www.goldcoastdoulas.com

Runners up:

Ginger Blossom Doula Services www.thebelmontdoula.com

GR Birth and Wellness www.grbirthandwellness.com DRY CLEANER

The Best: Sheldon Cleaners www.sheldondrycleaners.com

Runners up:

Curtis Cleaners & Laundry www.curtiscleaners.com

Afendoulis Cleaners & Tuxedos www.afendoulistuxedos.com HAIR SALON

The Best: Design 1 Salon Spa www.design1.com

Runners up:

Elements Hair Design www.elementsgr.com

Jeffrey Richard Salon www.jeffreyrichardsalon.com HOTEL

The Best: Amway Grand Plaza www.amwaygrand.com

Runners up:

JW Marriott Grand Rapids www.marriott.com

CityFlatsHotel

www.cityflatshotel.com LAW FIRM

The Best: Varnum LLP www.varnumlaw.com

Runners up:

Miller Johnson

www.millerjohnson.com

Warner Norcross + Judd

www.wnj.com LIMO/PARTY BUS

The Best: Affordable Limousine www.affordablelimogr.com

Runners up:

Uptown Limo and Party Bus www.uptownrides.com

Dadd’s Magic Bus and Limo www.daddsmagicbusandlimo.com MANI-PEDI

The Best: Design 1 Salon Spa www.design1.com

Runners up:

Sara’s Nail & Spa

www.sarasnailsgr.com

A Charmed Life Nail Salon www.acharmedlifenailsalon.com MIDWIFERY SERVICES

The Best: SimplyBorn Midwifery Services

www.simplyborn.com

Runners up:

Birth Song Midwifery www.birthsonggr.com

Advanced OB-GYN

www.aobgyn.com PLACES TO WORKOUT

The Best: MVP Metro Club www.mvpsportsclubs.com

Runners up:

Allegro Coaching www.allegrocoaching.com

Beer City Barre

www.beercitybarre.com PLASTIC SURGEON

The Best: Bradley Bengtson, M.D., of Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery www.bengtsoncenter.com

Runners up:

Steven Ringler, M.D., of Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery www.stevenringlermd.com

William T. Cullen, M.D., of Elite Plastic Surgery www.eliteplasticsurgerygr.com RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE FIRM

The Best: Five Star Real Estate www.fivestarmichigan.com

Runners up:

Lucas Howard Group www.lucashowardgroup.com

Keller Williams Realty

www.kw.com/kw/ RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

The Best: Holland Home Independent and Assisted Living www.hollandhome.org

Runners up:

Beacon Hill at Eastgate www.beaconhillgr.org

Clark Retirement www.clarkretirement.org TATTOO PARLOR

The Best: Honest to Goodness Tattoo & Piercing www.htgtattoo.com

Runners up:

Mos Eisleys Tattoo Studio www.moseisleys.com

Sovereign Arms Tattoo Co. www.sovereignarmstattoogr.com YOGA STUDIO

The Best: Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse www.yogahothouse.com

Runners up:

MVP Metro Club www.mvpsportsclubs.com

AM Yoga

www.amyoga111.com

Readers’ Pick

Best Men’s Fashion

FITZGERALD’S MEN’S STORE

Since 1980, Fitzgerald’s Men’s Store, 1894 Breton Road SE, has been serving the men of Grand Rapids with the hottest fashions. “Since the early days, we have always been known for bringing new designers to western Michigan. We were the first to introduce Ralph Lauren and Joseph Abboud, to mention a few. We were the first to carry Tommy Bahama,” said Jerry Girod, co-owner of Fitzgerald’s. “We are still known for that today. We are always searching to find talented designers to offer at Fitzgerald’s. Each season, we are proud to bring exciting new lines to our customers.”

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Fitzgerald’s continues to outfit men “from beach, to board room, to black tie.” The store doesn’t stop there; it also offers tailoring and shoeshine services, and an in-house barbershop.

“We make our customers confident,” Girod said. “Confident in the knowledge they look great. Confident they are dressed appropriately for every situation. When one is confident in his appearance, his attitude is better, easier. He approaches life from a better point of view.”

Tailoring its services to the individual, Fitzgerald’s incorporates color and texture to make sure a customer’s personality comes through. “We work diligently to provide exciting, appropriate looks for every customer,” Girod said.

Readers’ Pick

Best Day Spa/Hair Salon/Mani-Pedi

Nearly four decades ago, Design 1 opened its doors with just the bare bones: a few salon chairs, one skincare room, one nail table and one stylist. It didn’t take long for the business to grow from there. Each couple of years brought more tables, bigger spaces and all the spa necessities you could think of — not to mention there are now five Design 1 locations across West Michigan.

Design 1’s philosophy of exceeding the expectations of clients and newcomers alike has set it apart from the competition. The team prides itself on looking its best, working together and, above all, respecting its clients and teammates.

Staff’s Pick

Best Rooftop Bars

If you are looking for a view of the city while you dine , you can’t beat Haute at New Hotel Mertens . The rooftop lounge is located on the ninth floor of the 35 Oakes St. SW building that also is home to the restaurant.

The space offers an elegant, intimate vibe with soft seating in a variety of arrangements. The space is perfect for a romantic night or gathering with a group of friends.

Offering seafood platters, charcuterie and cheese boards, and more, as well as a selection of cocktails, this is the place to go before or after dinner in the New Hotel Mertens dining room.

If you are looking for a more laid-back vibe, you’ll want to head to The Friesian Gastro Pub, 720 Michigan St. NE, where you can score a seat on the rooftop patio that overlooks the surrounding neighborhood. This spot is more like what you might find in one of Chicago’s trendy neighborhoods and is reminiscent of hanging out on a friend’s balcony or deck.

Order from The Friesian’s selection of comfort foods and craft beer and cocktails to complete the night.

Another option is the Amway Grand Plaza’s new second-floor balcony bar I Don’t Care, or IDC, which was named in response to the popular question, “Where do you want to go for drinks?” and the common response, “I don’t care.”

Head to this spot for a swanky ’70s feel — a mural depicting Donna Summer and a sharable cocktail called Party in a Bowl that arrives in a Disco Ball complete the Studio 54 vibe. The balcony is open year-round, so don’t let winter deter you. You’ll need to score the four-digit password to get into this location.

Family Friends Veterinary Hospital knows its customers’ love for their pets goes beyond man’s best friend; they are part of the family. The veterinary hospital was founded in 2007 by Dr. Randy Carpenter, with a vision of a “family-oriented clinic to provide exceptional veterinary services to the Grand Rapids area.”

Family Friends, 6555 28th St. SE, offers a variety of medical services at the hospital, providing for animals with wellness exams, microchipping, medication, pain management, dental care, diagnostic tests, surgery, emergency services, nutritional counseling, radiology and reproduction services.

Family Friends also offers rehabilitation services, including laser and acupuncture services.

It’s also a top choice for owners looking for day care and boarding options. Family Friends offers a webcam that lets owners check in on their pets. Pets are kept busy with social time and dog toys that hold up to the strongest chewers.

“We approach every client as if they are a part of our family with the hope of exceeding their expectations at every visit,” said Jason Sutphen, managing director of Family Friends Veterinary Hospital.

