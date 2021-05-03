Wonderland Distilling releases limited cask-strength whiskey

Muskegon-based craft distillery Wonderland Distilling released a limited edition, cask-strength whiskey over the weekend.

The distillery’s second product follows the successful launch of its first product, a blend of straight rye, corn and wheat whiskeys.

Wonderland’s new release is bottled at full-cask strength, ranging from 117-123 proof, and less than 150 bottles from each batch will be released.

Wonderland’s whiskeys are blended using the traditional Canadian method with each grain distilled on its own to create a consistent flavor profile.

“We are handcrafting other spirits, as well, including gin and vodka, but overall, Wonderland is a whiskey distillery, and our cocktail bar is a whiskey bar,” said Mark Gongalski, CEO of Wonderland Distilling Company. “For the serious whiskey drinkers, we’re kicking it up a few notches with this release that’s not proofed down, which really showcases the intense depth of flavors in our blending process.”

Both of Wonderland’s first whiskey releases are created primarily from individually aged, Michigan-distilled rye and wheat whiskeys from partnering distilleries across the state. Wonderland also began distilling its own whiskey in 2020.

“Now that we’ve had some time to settle into our space and experiment a bit with flavor profiles and new aging techniques for our spirits, our customers can expect to see some more interesting releases coming later this year,” said Allen Serio, chief marketing officer. “We want to continue innovating and pushing the limits to ensure we’re bottling the very best of what Michigan has to offer. This whiskey will truly be a collector’s item for any whiskey lover.”

Wonderland’s cocktail bar, at 1989 Lakeshore Drive in Muskegon’s Lakeside neighborhood, serves handcrafted cocktails created using exclusively Wonderland spirits, along with locally sourced meals and small plates. The cocktail bar also can create canned cocktails for guests to enjoy at home.