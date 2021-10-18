Wahlburgers restaurant opening in downtown Grand Rapids

Wahlburgers will open a location in downtown Grand Rapids next month.

WB Sub Holding, a franchisee of Wahlburgers, will open a 3,500-square-foot restaurant on the first floor of the new Marriott Residence Inn at 10 Ionia Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids on Nov. 1, the company said.

This is the chain’s third location in Michigan — with the others in Royal Oak and Detroit — and its first in West Michigan.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring the Wahlburgers experience to West Michigan. This is a unique location, and I’m looking forward to welcoming our amazing guests during opening week,” said Chef Paul Wahlberg, brother of Mark Wahlburg and Donnie Wahlburg and co-founder and partner in the restaurant chain and reality TV show of the same name.

Wahlburgers Grand Rapids features a map of the city from the 1800s adorned with keg tops as a nod to its history of brewing and its Beer City USA title. The location has a “vintage industrial chic vibe” meant to tie together past and present.

The casual dining concept offers burgers, signature starters, classic chicken sandwiches, fresh entrée salads and kids’ meals, along with a full-service bar selling cocktails, wine and beer.

Outdoor seating is available along Ionia Avenue, weather permitting.

Takeout orders can be placed via the Wahlburgers app, wahltogo.com or by calling the restaurant at (616) 719-1788. Delivery is available via most third-party apps. Additionally, hotel guests will be able to order room service from the restaurant, including to-go cocktails.

Wahlburgers offers a WahlClub rewards program in the Wahlburgers app, which includes exclusive content, promotions and points that can be redeemed for free food and merchandise.

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.