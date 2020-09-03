Twitter data: Michigan among top pumpkin spice latte-loving states

Pumpkin spice lattes are back, and a new map reveals the beverage is a favorite in Michigan.

According to geotagged Twitter data, Michigan ranked ninth in the country in pumpkin spice latte-related tweets and hashtags. Maine took the No. 1 spot.

The map below was created by nutritiondietnews.com, which tracked more than 120,000 tweets, including those with hashtags such as #psl, #pumpkinspicelatte and #pumpkinspiceseason.

The drink has been available at Dunkin’ Donuts since Aug. 19, while Starbucks released its version on Aug. 25, marking its earliest release of the fall drink.

The top 10 pumpkin spice latte-loving states are as follows:

1. Maine

2. Virginia

3. North Carolina

4. Ohio

5. Tennessee

6. Nebraska

7. South Carolina

8. South Dakota

9. Michigan

10. Florida