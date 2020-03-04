Tacos with a ‘modern twist’ coming to Wyoming

A West Michigan native is returning to her roots to open a new taco restaurant.

Carol Johnson in April will open a “globally inspired” taco shop, Wolverine Tacos, at 1740 44th St. SW, Suite 1A, in Wyoming, according to NAI Wisinski of West Michigan last week.

“After spending over 20 years operating restaurants in Texas and Tennessee, I decided to return to my roots and open a restaurant that I can call my own,” Johnson said.

“I have always had a great appreciation for the Grand Rapids area and look forward to serving this community.”

Johnson said the restaurant will offer a “modern twist” on the traditional taco.

The menu will include a variety of tacos, bowls, salads, soups, appetizers and desserts.

Taco styles will range from the classics to those that explore other areas of the country and world, such as Nashville hot chicken, Korean barbecue, chicken curry and more.

The restaurant also will serve vegan and vegetarian options.

Wolverine Tacos anticipates a grand opening date of April 15. The restaurant will have a variety of specials and features available during the first few weeks of operations.

Hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Wolverine Tacos is currently hiring. Those interested in applying should visit wolverinetacos.com/contact.