Our top Weekend Picks (March 6-8)

Spring is coming

(Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Spring is just around the corner, and West Michigan’s largest Home & Garden Show is back for its 41st season.

Downtown Grand Rapids’ DeVos Place is filled with more than 350 exhibitors of home products and services, 14 feature gardens and five seminar stages.

Hours are noon-9:30 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Tickets for adults are $10 online and $12 at the door, and $4 ages 6-14. Guests can purchase a multiday ticket for $18 online.

Laugh ’til it hurts

(Friday)

As part of the 10-day LaughFest event, Pop Scholars performs at 8 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre with special guest pianist Joe Hettinga.

This local four-person comedy team performs an improv show with audience suggestions, so every show is different. Tickets are $14.

May the force be with you

(Saturday)

The Grand Rapids Griffins, the AHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, are hosting their annual Star Wars night at Van Andel Arena.

Gather up your friends and family to meet your favorite Star Wars characters as the Griffins face off against the Rockford IceHogs at 7 p.m.

Use the promo code on the team’s Facebook event page to save $5 per ticket.

A night of classics

(Friday, Saturday)

The Grand Rapids Symphony presents Beethoven’s Pastoral. This concert, at DeVos Performance Hall, is Beethoven at peace, amid his beloved nature.

In the poetic “Pastoral” symphony, every measure musically animates his images of country life. The concert also includes music by Villa-Lobos and Debussy.

Bonus picks

International Women’s Day at Horrocks

Bottles & Bites: International Wine Event

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Goose

Daddy Daughter Dough Fundraiser

DaBaby with Sheck Wes

Drag Brunch at The Mitten Brewing Company

LEGOmania

Coffee Brewing 101 Workshop