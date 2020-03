A weekend of activities this month is dedicated to the children served by D.A. Blodgett St. Johns.

The nonprofit’s Bowl For Kids 2020 fundraiser includes a day of bowling and more.

A bowling competition is set for 6-8:30 p.m. March 12 at Eastbrook Lanes, 3500 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. SE in Grand Rapids.

Community Day, at 1-3 p.m. March 13, includes a free toy raffle, book fair and other fun surprises for the kids.

Registration for bowling includes costs a donation of at least $100.