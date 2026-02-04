Bourbon and beyond!

Tucked into the evolving streetscape of Grand Rapids’ West Side, One Bourbon feels at once familiar and entirely unexpected—a place where whiskey reigns supreme, and every plate arriving from the kitchen seems purpose-built to match it. On a recent evening, I shared a table with my cousin George, a longtime foodie friend and the one I turn to for occasions like this. Our meal began with a vanilla-orange infused Old Fashioned, a cocktail so popular that Meagan Freriks, co-owner and heart of the operation, tells me they keep it on tap. “It’s one of those drinks that everyone seems to love,” she said in our interview, and it was easy to understand why: smooth, balanced, comforting, with just the right whisper of citrus.

The food at One Bourbon mirrors the precision of the drinks program. That evening, George and I sampled a ribeye and a seasonal salmon dish, accompanied by a fall salad of roasted beets and a Japanese-inspired vegan crème brûlée—a combination that sounds unusual, maybe even daring, but was nothing short of spectacular. “We do legitimate real food,” Meagan says. “Scratch kitchen, by people who know and love good dishes.” Each bite seemed thoughtfully composed, reflecting a kitchen that takes comfort food seriously but refuses to be ordinary. And the service? Impeccable. Attentive without hovering, knowledgeable without pretense. Our server, sporting a man bun, made the experience feel casual and comfortable, a reminder that this is a place where top-shelf bourbon and thoughtfully crafted dishes coexist with a relaxed, unpretentious vibe.

Since its founding in 2016, One Bourbon has become a destination for bourbon lovers and food enthusiasts alike. With more than 400 bourbons and whiskeys on offer, the bar is as much a curiosity as it is a cornerstone. From date-night steaks to vegetarian finds and a “deceptively simple” chicken sandwich that was voted Best in GR, One Bourbon pairs thoughtful cuisine with carefully curated drinks. And desserts? Don’t skip the peanut butter pie.

Brewing a Vision

Meagan didn’t set out in life to open a bar, but the food and beverage scene lacked her beverage of choice: bourbon. “I didn’t like beer,” she said, recalling early frustrations with uninspiring brewery offerings and bland bar menus. Alongside her husband, Brett, and a close couple of friends, she began sketching out what would eventually become One Bourbon. “None of us come from money. We’re not trust fund kids. We don’t do this type of thing…but we did do it, and One Bourbon is what we got,” she says, her tone both proud and matter-of-fact.

The location they settled on is steeped in history. “It was the first place to hold a liquor license,” Meagan explains, referring to the space once owned by the Wasco family, who purchased it after Prohibition. “The bar has not changed at all…same walls, same rocks, same Michigan basement. Everyone leaves a mark.” That mix of authenticity and grit sets the tone for the entire experience.

Meagan’s background in the culinary world is formidable. A certified executive chef, she honed her craft through years of climbing the ranks in senior living, hotels, and fine dining, traveling from Kent Country Club to Bay Point Inn, managing hundreds of properties across multiple states. “I was thrust into a big role at a young age,” she says. “I was killing myself for someone else’s benefit. I knew the chances of opening were low because none of us have money or are generationally wealthy. But I had all these years of experience—I said, why don’t we actually do this?”

The culinary philosophy at One Bourbon is dynamic. The menu changes roughly three times a year, with seasonal offerings complementing staples that have earned a loyal following. “We try really hard,” Meagan says. “We all work really, really hard to make things work. Not many independents are left, and we work hard to make it work.” Seasonal dishes might include fresh trout almondine, collard greens confit, low-country risotto, or double crab and duck prepared in playful combinations. “We like to do kinda fun things,” she says. “Duck two ways, Lowcountry risotto and collard greens confit…seasonal specials that keep people guessing.” But fan favorites—the ribeye, the chicken sandwich, the peanut butter pie—remain constants. “None of those things will go away,” she says.

Meagan’s love of food—and a thousand creative ideas—was nurtured through years of experience. “Anyone with experience in food service, you have a thousand ideas,” she says.

One Bourbon’s menu offers dishes that are comforting yet elevated, familiar yet inventive. Cocktails follow the same philosophy. The bar features over 400 spirits, and some of its most popular creations—like the burnt-orange and vanilla Old Fashioned—are even kept on draft. Accessing top-shelf bourbon, however, is another story, Meagan admits. “You can’t just order them. Bourbons are allocated, and you need a rep to assign them to you. You have to build the right connections to get the bottles you want. And instead of going to a place like ours that specializes in bourbon, sometimes they go to the bar that serves the most Fireball.”

More Than Just a Bourbon Bar

Beyond the bourbon, what makes One Bourbon special is the culture Meagan has cultivated with Brett and her team. Meagan speaks proudly of them, like they’re family. “We hire people to be them,” she says. Referring to the friendly server I encountered on my visit with George: “Scotty, just love him.” Their collective care transforms a night out into something memorable.

The bar and restaurant also provide a flexible space for the community. With a spacious patio and private event options, One Bourbon accommodates everything from happy hours to celebratory gatherings. Tuesday through Saturday, happy hour offers $2 off house cocktails and 50% off wine and beer, alongside a chance to learn a bit of whiskey lore from the bartenders. “Our geniuses behind the bar are some of the best in the business,” Meagan says.

Part of what makes One Bourbon resonate is Meagan’s personal touch, evident in how she built the restaurant from the ground up. Early brainstorming sessions often happened over bourbon with friends, where she first sketched out the business plan that would become One Bourbon. “The next time we got together, I gave them this book…a business plan to open our own place,” she recalls. “They laughed at first. I said, if we can find a way to do it, are you in?” That blend of ambition and chutzpah carries throughout the restaurant.

One Bourbon is classy, yet cozy and unpretentious; a date-night destination where you can enjoy top-shelf bourbon without feeling like you have to dress up (or even worry about a hole in your jeans). It evokes the charm of a Parisian bistro, featuring a focused, well-curated menu with just the right number of expertly crafted dishes, prioritizing quality over quantity. For those seeking a casual destination, this restaurant delivers comfort, creativity, and a relaxed atmosphere. Whether you’re a bourbon enthusiast, a food lover, or simply someone who appreciates a thoughtfully prepared meal without pretense, One Bourbon turns a simple night out into a memorable occasion.