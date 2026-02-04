Snowfest 2026: Muskegon’s winter tradition turns 40

Downtown Muskegon is gearing up for a weekend of winter magic as JCI Greater Muskegon celebrates Snowfest 2026, marking 40 years of chilly fun, community spirit, and downtown tradition. The celebration kicks off on Friday, February 20, with a lively Euchre Tournament, setting the stage for a full day of family-friendly festivities on Saturday, February 21.

Returning to the historic Frauenthal Center and spreading throughout downtown, Snowfest promises an action-packed lineup for visitors of all ages. From classic favorites like the Battle of the Bowls: Soup & Chili Cook-off, Cornhole, Volleyball, and Disc Golf, to new experiences including a Snowfest Pub Crawl & Cocktail Competition, the weekend offers something for everyone.

Food lovers will delight in the Battle of the Bowls, where local restaurants from Muskegon and Ottawa counties showcase their best soups and chilis. Attendees can sample, vote, and celebrate the culinary creativity that keeps downtown Muskegon thriving—even in the depths of winter. Meanwhile, the Pub Crawl encourages visitors to explore downtown’s dining scene, sip special Snowfest cocktails, and support JCI Greater Muskegon, with $1 from every cocktail benefiting the organization.

Evening entertainment heats up with the Snowfest After Party at Unruly Brewing Company, featuring live music and a lively atmosphere for friends and families to wind down the day.

For younger festival-goers (or the young at heart), Snowfest offers snow painting, ice age fossil hunting, a kids’ activity area, and interactive experiences like Touch the Trucks, meet-and-greets with police officers, firefighters, and mascots, and a Snurfer history lesson at the downtown statue. The excitement spreads all the way to Lumberman’s Vault, ensuring the entire downtown area pulses with energy.

“Snowfest has long been a catalyst for bringing people downtown and supporting local businesses,” says McKenna Grennan, President of JCI Greater Muskegon. “As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of Snowfest and JCI Greater Muskegon’s 90th, we’re proud to deliver an event that creates memorable winter experiences while showcasing the strength of our downtown community.”

Beyond fun and games, Snowfest remains JCI Greater Muskegon’s largest fundraiser. This year, 20% of profits support local organizations, including Kids’ Food Basket and Muskegon Civic Theater, while simultaneously boosting downtown businesses during the slower winter season.

With thousands expected to attend, Snowfest 2026 promises to transform downtown Muskegon into a winter wonderland filled with laughter, friendly competition, and community pride.

For schedules, tickets, and updates, visit jcimuskegon.org/snowfest or follow facebook.com/muskegonsnowfest