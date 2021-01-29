Slows Bar BQ launches neighborhood meal service

1 of 2

Slows Bar BQ is introducing a neighborhood meal program that will bring the restaurant’s barbecue offerings right to customers’ doorsteps.

Grand Rapids Downtown Market restaurant Slows Bar BQ said Tuesday that it is rolling out the Neighborhood Family Package program that, with the help of a neighborhood host, will bring Slows’ food right to customers’ doors in Grand Rapids.

“We have had a lot of success with this program at our Detroit location, and we are excited to offer it to our Grand Rapids customers,” said Ben Van Doren, general manager of Slows Bar BQ Grand Rapids. “Our family package gives families a stress-free and easy clean-up dinner option while staying safe at home.”

Customers can have Slows deliver family packages to their neighborhood with the help of a neighborhood coordinator. An individual neighbor, a group of neighbors or even a homeowners’ association can act as the coordinator to host Slows Bar BQ in the neighborhood. Slows will provide the neighborhood coordinator with an ordering link to share with neighbors to place orders, and on delivery day, they will ensure there is convenient parking available to set Slows up for delivery. In return, the neighborhood coordinator will receive a free meal package or a Slows gift card of equal value.

Each family package feeds four people and includes mac and cheese, coleslaw and pit-smoked beans with customers’ choice of pulled pork, apple barbecue chicken, wings or brisket. Family packages are delivered cold and include easy reheating instructions. A minimum of 10 orders is required for Slows to provide neighborhood delivery. Family packages also are available for pickup from the Slows Grand Rapids location at 435 Ionia Ave. SW inside the Downtown Market.

For more information or to set up a Neighborhood Family Package delivery through Slows, visit slowsbarbq.com or email events@slowsgr.com​.