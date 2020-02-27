Don’t miss

We’ve rounded up our top events this March.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, a South African male choral group, performs at the Listening Room on March 12 and 13. The group has won five Grammy Awards. Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave. SW. listeningroomgr.com

“Up” with Grand Rapids Symphony

From March 20-22, GR Symphony performs the musical score to “Up” live as the movie plays on the big screen. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $18 and up, $5 students. grsymphony.org

Spectrum Health Irish Jig

Looking for a healthier way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this month? Spectrum Health’s annual Irish Jig 5K run takes place March 21 at East Grand Rapids High School, 2211 Lake Drive SE. 8:30 a.m. $30-$35 adults, $20-$25 kids 12 and under. spectrumhealth.org/irishjig

“The Accomplices”

Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids tells the true story of a small group of activists rescuing Jews from the Nazis. Performances take place through March 8 with showtimes at 8 p.m. Thu. and Sat., and 3 p.m. Sun. Spectrum Theater, 160 Fountain St. NE. $28 adults, $25 seniors, $10 students. jtgr.org

Passport to Adventure

Calvin University presents travel film series: “On Assignment Alaska” by Rich Reid on March 12. Reid is an award-winning photographer and filmmaker with a focus on wildlife, adventure and travel, as well as environmental advocacy. 7 p.m. Calvin University Covenant Fine Arts Center, 1795 Knollcrest Circle SE. $6 adults, $3 students. calvin.edu/academics/call/travel-film-series