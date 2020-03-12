Mall to host Mad Hatter Tea Party, bunny photos

Woodland Mall will celebrate the arrival of spring with the return of two popular events this month.

Families are invited to attend the “whimsical” Mad Hatter Tea Party from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the mall, 3195 28th St. SE in Kentwood.

The “Alice in Wonderland”-themed event will include a special appearance by Alice and spring-themed candy crafts with the help of Cosmic Candy Company, which is based in Pentwater with a location inside Woodland Mall.

The event also marks the return of springtime bunny photo opportunities through Saturday, April 11.

Tea party attendees who purchase a bunny photo will receive $10 off any photo package. The discount is available March 21 only.

“With our fun and interactive twist on the Lewis Carroll classic story, the Mad Hatter Tea Party makes photos with the bunny all the more magical,” said Cecily McCabe, marketing director for Woodland Mall. “We welcome families to explore Alice’s wondrous world again this spring and enjoy activities that are entertaining for the child in all of us.”

Sponsored by Cosmic Candy Company, bunny photos will be offered 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday through April 11.

Pets can join in for photos 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays.

In addition to traditional bunny photos, a second photo backdrop will be available for spring family portraits.

A variety of photo packages are available for purchase. Guests may shorten their wait time by booking a FastPass in advance of their visit.

Tickets for the Mad Hatter Tea Party are free but spots are expected to fill up quickly, so those interested are asked to reserve a ticket online.

More information on bunny photos at Woodland Mall is available online.