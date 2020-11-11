Pringles debuting Scorchin’ chips flavor lineup

Pringles is catering to its heat-loving fanbase with a new spicy twist on existing chip flavors.

The potato chip brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company said Tuesday that it is unveiling a collection of Scorchin’ spicy crisps, which add heat to existing Pringles flavors — cheddar, BBQ and chili and lime.

“We’ve launched spicy flavors in the past, but Pringles Scorchin’ is our first dedicated collection,” said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. “As we created this collection, we knew spice was important, but we also wanted to preserve the insanely accurate flavors our (customers) have come to expect from our products.”

Each bite is designed to “test snackers’ limits” with heat that builds over time, the brand said.

Flavor collection

Scorchin’ cheddar — cheddar cheese with an extra peppery kick

Scorchin’ BBQ — smoky flavor with a hint of sweetness, wrapped up in a pop of heat from cayenne pepper

Scorchin’ chili and lime — tangy citrus with a chili pepper bite

Availability

The new Pringles Scorchin’ flavors are listed for a suggested retail price of $1.99 for a 5.5-ounce can and will be available through a limited release in retailers nationwide beginning in December with a full release, including grab-and-go size, in 2021.