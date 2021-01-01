Poll: Michiganders rank New Year’s Day as worst hangover day of year

After polling 2,800 Michigan drinkers over the age of 21, AlcoholRehab.com, a provider of addiction treatment rehabilitation resources, found that Michiganders ranked New Year’s Day as the worse hangover day of the year.
Michiganders also ranked these days as the worst:
- March 18, following St Patrick’s Day
- Nov. 27, following Thanksgiving
- Dec. 26, following Christmas Day
- July 5, following Independence Day
- Dec. 25, following Christmas Eve
One in 10 drinkers admitted they have spent the entire day in bed due to a hangover during the holidays.
More than 12% of Michiganders who were surveyed admitted they have tried the “hair of the dog” method, which is to drink away a hangover by consuming more alcohol because hangover symptoms are a result of a sharp spike followed by a rapid drop in a person’s blood-alcohol level. However, that has been proven to be an ineffective hangover cure, according to AlcoholRehab.com.
