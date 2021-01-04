Kent District Library named Star Library for third straight year

The Kent District Library was recognized as one of America’s Star Libraries for the third consecutive year by the Library Journal Index of Public Library Service.

The library was one of 262 libraries in the country and one of two in Michigan to be honored.

It got the title after 5,608 public libraries were scored and 262 public libraries were deemed star performers in 2020.

The scores were based on physical circulation, circulation of electronic materials, library visits, program attendance, public internet computer use, Wi-Fi sessions and e-retrievals.

The libraries were ranked by category, based on operating expenditures, and the top libraries in each peer-group category were recognized as a Star Library.

KDL earned a four-star ranking, which is up from a three-star ranking last year. Libraries can earn up to five stars.

“This year more than ever, we are pleased that Kent District Library has received this honor and value the support that our patrons and communities have shown over the years,” said Lance Werner, KDL’s executive director. “The Star Library designation is welcome confirmation that KDL provides the library services that our residents want and need in their lives.”