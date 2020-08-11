Partners ‘fine-tuning’ next Asian street food drive-thru

Organizers are planning a second Asian street food drive-thru event with some of the bugs from last time worked out.

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival said it will host a second Asian street food drive-thru event from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday following high demand for the first event July 18.

The cash-only event will be held at Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave. NE. Vehicles should arrive using the north entrance, across from the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Food will be sold drive-thru style.

“Because of the outpouring of support for our last drive-thru event, we have made some updates to our system and are excited to serve everyone again,” said Ace Marasigan, founder and CEO of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival. “We are fine-tuning our event logistics and are moving to another section of the park, which will allow us to improve the flow and spread out more.”

Participating vendors include Mama Nguyen, B&N Sandwiches, Yia’s Kitchen, Firefly, Adobo Boy, Mama Hang and Brunch n Rice.

Menu items range from $3-$10 and will feature authentic street food such as peppercorn shrimp, Goi Cuon (Vietnamese spring roll), Bánh mì (sandwich), papaya salad, basil chicken and rice, chicken legs with sticky rice, bulgogi tacos and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos corn on the cob.

Specialty drinks on tap will include Thai tea and coffee, Vietnamese coffee, mango lemonade and Lychee Soda. Desserts will include cassava cake, leche flan and maja blanca.

“We are grateful to all of the participating vendors, generous volunteers and sponsors and, of course, the city of Grand Rapids for making this event possible,” Marasigan said. “Our vendors are prepping more food this time to ensure that we don’t run out.”

Attendees are asked to exit the park before consuming food. No walk-up orders will be permitted.

Mercantile Bank, Warner Norcross + Judd, Consumers Energy, the city of Grand Rapids, Feyen Zylstra and COM 616 are the event sponsors.

The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival celebrates the traditions of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans. The goal of the festival and its various community events is to inspire, educate and connect individuals while celebrating Asian heritage.