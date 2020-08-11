Farmers Alley Theatre brings Broadway to your backyard

With the cancellation of regular in-person performances, Kalamazoo-based Farmers Alley Theatre is bringing the show to you with a new program.

Backyard Broadway is a musical revue of past and present Broadway hits from shows like “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “West Side Story” and more, presenting in a private performance for you and up to 10 friends at your home.

Guests can reserve a performance sometime in August or September by contacting Rob Weiner at info@farmersalleytheatre.com. Each performance costs $250 and consists of a 40-minute revue.

Backyard Broadway can receive payments online and has proper sound equipment so they can provide quality entertainment while maintaining proper social distancing at all times.