LUNAFEST film festival goes virtual

A “choose your own adventure” screening of LUNAFEST, the fundraising film festival dedicated to promoting awareness about women’s issues, highlighting women filmmakers and bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted by Girls on the Run of Kent and Muskegon Counties on Aug. 20.

This film festival, which originally was scheduled in March but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, highlights women as leaders in society, illustrated through seven short films by women filmmakers. The films range from animation to fictional drama and cover topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.

This year, participants can choose how and where they participate. Individuals and small groups may gather and watch together or join our online discussions or may choose to watch the films at their own pace.

Films will be available for viewing at noon with the officially viewing party occurring from 7-8:30 p.m. Screening passes, which are available to purchase at gotrkmc.org, are $20 and allow a 24-hour access period to the films.

All proceeds from LUNAFEST will benefit Girls on the Run’s Program Registration Assistance Fund, providing fall season program scholarships to girls from West Michigan’s under-resourced families.

You can learn more about LUNAFEST at lunafest.org.