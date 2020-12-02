Editor’s pick

The aptly named Quarantino’s is one of the newest restaurants on the Grand Rapids dining scene. The pizzeria is the latest venture from husband-and-wife restaurateurs Joel Wabeke and Sarah Wepman.

Located in Eastown, at 1444 Lake Drive SE, across from That Early Bird Café (also owned by the couple), Quarantino’s offers Detroit-style pizzas topped with local produce. The takeout and delivery-focused restaurant already is receiving praise for its vegan menu and gluten-free options.

The couple has a reputation for their unique menus that are hard to categorize, and the pizza menu at Quarantino’s reflects that, too. For instance, order the OK Shroomer topped with mushroom cashew cream sauce, leeks and more.

The restaurant also has a “provisions” menu that offers ingredients such as flour, yeast, farm-fresh eggs, sourdough starters and Sparrows Coffee by the bag.

As takeout surges, this restaurant is a welcome addition to the area.