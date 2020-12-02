Grammy-winning jazz vocalist to perform virtual holiday concert

The St. Cecilia Music Center will present “Christmas in Chicago,” a virtual event featuring jazz vocalist Kurt Elling with guest jazz singer Lizz Wright at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Elling is a Grammy-winning artist who was declared “the standout male vocalist of our time” by The New York Times. He had a 14-year run atop the DownBeat Critics Poll, a dozen Grammy nominations and eight Jazz Journalists Association awards for Male Singer of the Year.

“When we were given the opportunity to present this virtual holiday event with Kurt Elling from Chicago, there was no question we wanted in,” said Cathy Holbrook, executive and artistic director of SCMC. “Kurt was the first artist we presented on our jazz series 13 years ago and has since returned as a fan favorite. We are so happy to bring him into your home to start your holiday celebration.”

Elling will perform songs from his holiday album, “The Beautiful Day,” which features a mix of traditional carols and new arrangements.

“I knew I didn’t want to make a ‘religious’ record, just as I knew I didn’t want to make a standard, swingin’ jazzy Christmas (album),” Elling said. “I’m trying to expand my consciousness and embrace the goodness of the season, and I want to include everybody. For me, Christmas is a time of consideration, of pondering mysteries.”

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. The concert will be available for 48 hours of on-demand viewing, and a portion of the ticket sale will support St. Cecilia Music Center.