Meijer partners with Revolution Farms for fresh greens

Produce from a local hydroponic farm now is available on Meijer store shelves.

Caledonia-based hydroponic grower Revolution Farms recently joined the produce section of Meijer supermarkets.

As of May 19, Revolution Farms’ produce is available at all 262 Meijer stores in the Midwest. Buyers have access to fresh, locally grown greens year-round, thanks to the farm’s 3-acre greenhouse at 2901 76th St. SE in Caledonia.

Products include cut, whole leaf and whole head lettuce varieties. Revolution Farms also produces the lettuce for the retailer’s “Fresh from Meijer” salad kits.

“Food tastes better when it’s grown closer to you. Meijer is our hometown retail partner, so partnering with them to expand their local greens selection, as well as growing the lettuce for their salad kits, will help more families easily find sustainably grown, nutrient-rich greens,” said John Green, founder and CEO of Revolution Farms. “Our recent greenhouse expansion has given us the ability to grow even more lettuce varieties, as well as become a Meijer Fresh partner.”

By utilizing advanced, indoor hydroponic growing techniques, Revolution Farms produces up to 1.5 million pounds of lettuce yearly. Produce goes from the farm to consumers’ hands in one to two days.