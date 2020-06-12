Most CenterPoint mall stores to open Monday

Shops at CenterPoint tenants will begin reopening this week, according to Colliers International West Michigan.

Nearly all Shops at CenterPoint retailers are anticipated to reopen by Monday after putting plans in place to safely serve customers in their stores.

West Michigan retailers and restaurants were recently allowed to begin reopening if they follow state guidelines for capacity limits and social distancing. The stores were closed to in-person business for about three months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The more than 40 stores at the Shops at CenterPoint have been eager to reopen their doors and go back to serving customers in person after a challenging few months,” said Greg Guido, co-managing member of Stonemar Properties LLC, which owns Shops at CenterPoint.

Shops at CenterPoint is a 575,000-square-foot shopping center located at the corner of East Beltline Avenue and 28th Street in Grand Rapids. It features major retailers such as T.J. Maxx, Home Goods, Sierra Trading Post, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta, DSW, Carhartt, Lands’ End and more.

Shoppers are encouraged to check with individual retailers that may have specific guidelines for customers upon entry, including wearing face coverings, hand sanitizing stations and signs posted on how to navigate the store.

Many retailers still will offer curbside pickup in the coming months.

“We added several new national retailers last fall, like Carhartt and Lands’ End, and thankfully, they were able to have an exceptional inaugural holiday season before having to make the shift to online and curbside services,” said Jonathan Gould, co-managing member of Stonemar Properties LLC.

Despite being closed for several months, no tenant at the Shops at CenterPoint was forced to permanently close their doors as a result of the pandemic. The Shops at CenterPoint is still over 93% occupied, and Colliers West Michigan anticipates heightened leasing activity this summer as retailers begin to reopen and reassess opportunities to grow.

“Retailers large and small have continued to show interest in the West Michigan market, and we expect that level of demand to continue as retailers begin to reopen,” said Mark Ansara, Colliers vice president and retail adviser who handles leasing for the property. “We look forward to increased leasing activity in the coming months.”