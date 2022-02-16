Lakeshore Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend

A restaurant week begins this weekend on the lakeshore.

Lakeshore Restaurant Week — organized by the four Muskegon Cumulus radio stations, including 98.3 WLCS, V-100 WVIB, 99.1 and 97.5 NASH Icon WLAW, and Sunny 92.5 WWSN — begins Friday, Feb. 18, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 27.

Lakeshore Restaurant Week will feature 14 Muskegon-area restaurants offering discounted deals and specials.

Participating restaurants include:

The Lake House Waterfront Grille

Walker’s, an American brasserie in Muskegon

Quick

Smash Wine Bar & Bistro

Rouf’s Barbecue

Pub 111

Hamburger Mikey

Full Moon Saloon Diner and Saloon

No Name Saloon Bar & Grill

The Valkyrie

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Hearthstone Bistro

IHOP

“We are excited that the Lakeshore Restaurant Week is happening again in February,” said Rich Berry, director of advertising sales for Cumulus Media. “We had to deal with COVID-19 last year when many restaurants were only doing takeout. This year, everyone is open and anxious to please.”

Lakeshore Restaurant Week participants will offer customers specialty menu items at discounted prices to attract customers to sample restaurants they have not tried before.

“The idea is to make this time period fun for food lovers, which is all of us, isn’t it?” Berry said. “We want people to enjoy the variety of food establishments on the lakeshore and have fun during Lakeshore Restaurant Week.”

The “week” in Lakeshore Restaurant Week actually spans 10 days.

“We wanted to squeeze two full weekends into our time period,” Berry said. “That’s better for everyone involved, because there is more time to try different restaurants.”

More information is at muskegonlakeshorerestaurantweek.com.